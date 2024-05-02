Transit disruptions and events will make for chaotic weekend getting around Toronto

Whether travelling by TTC, GO, car, or even on foot or bicycle, there are some big events and transit disruptions expected to make for a challenging commute around Toronto this weekend.

Ongoing TTC and GO repair work, along with a major marathon through the heart of the city, are all things to keep on your radar if you plan to be out and about for the weekend of May 4 and 5, 2024.

While there are no full-weekend TTC subway closures this week, subway passengers may experience some delays on Line 1 Yonge-University between Lawrence West and Wilson stations, with this stretch to operate with just a single track in order to accommodate repair work.

Subway riders travelling this segment will have to change trains at Lawrence West and Wilson stations to continue their trip, a hiccup in service that the TTC is warning could translate into delays of up to 20 minutes.

In addition to this subway service change, the TTC's 12 Kingston Road, 19 Bay, and 501B Queen routes will all be diverted on Saturday, May 4 from 7 a.m. to as late as 7 p.m. for construction-related road closures.

The following day, the Khalsa Day Parade will result in diversions of the 36A Finch West, 52D Lawrence West, and 96 Wilson routes from as early as 11:30 a.m. to as late as 8 p.m.

Sunday also marks the annual Toronto Marathon, which will result in several road closures and a whopping 29 different TTC route diversions lasting from approximately 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The following routes will be affected by the parade:

11 Bayview

13 Avenue

14 Glencairn

19 Bay

26 Dupont

28 Bayview South

33 Forest Hill

34/334 Eglinton East

51 Leslie

54/354 Lawrence East

56 Leaside

65 Parliament

72B Pape

75 Sherbourne

80 Queensway

84/384/984 Sheppard West

85/385 Sheppard East

96 Wilson

97/320 Yonge

98 Willowdale Senlac

121 Esplanade-River

127 Davenport

162 Lawrence-Donway

165 Weston Road

501 Queen

503 Kingston

504 King

509 Harbourfront

512 St Clair

In addition to all the TTC diversions, road closures and events, regional commuters can also expect their fair share of misery this weekend thanks to a planned modification of rail service on GO Lakeshore West Line.

GO announced on Thursday that starting Saturday, May 4 and continuing every weekend until June 9, service on the line will be adjusted to accommodate critical track work.

During these weekends, trains will operate at 15-minute intervals between Union Station and Oakville GO (which is good) but only hourly from Oakville to West Harbour GO (which is not good).

This coming weekend, some trains between Aldershot GO and West Harbour GO will be replaced by buses — a downgrade, sure, but not a complete halt in service.

Metrolinx warns that GO bus passengers may face longer than usual wait times.