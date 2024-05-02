Canada Dental Benefit now accepting more people and here's who can apply

More Canadians who want to save on dental care bills can finally get relief with the Canada Dental Benefit.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) was introduced last year to help lower dental costs for families earning less than $90,000 annually.

"Starting today, the first one million seniors who successfully applied to the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and have a May coverage start date in their welcome package can now receive the dental care they need," Health Canada said in a release on Wednesday.

"Also, as of today, potentially eligible people aged 65 and above can now apply to the CDCP online, a new user-friendly tool designed to help Canadians easily apply."

Roll out of the Canada Dental Benefit began in December 2023, opening applications to seniors over 87. The program will continue to expand eligibility in the coming months.

Ottawa says the CDCP will help up to nine million uninsured Canadians get the dental care they need.

As the applications continue to be rolled out in phases, here's what Canadians should know about eligibility and when they can apply.

Who qualifies for the Canada Dental Benefit?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance, meaning you don't have access through your employer or a family member's employer benefits, dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer), or a family member's pension benefits.

You can also not have dental insurance you've purchased yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000.

If you're a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

When can you apply?

The Canada Dental Benefit is accepting applications for seniors 65 and up and for families with children under 12 who need dental coverage.

The application deadline for families is June 30, so if you want to reap the benefits, you'll need to file before then.

It's important to note that the CDCP doesn't apply to families if another government program covers their child's dental costs.

Luckily for people who don't fall under those categories, eligibility will soon expand in the coming months.

The phased rollout continues as follows:

Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate – Starting June 2024

Children under the age of 18 – Starting June 2024

All remaining eligible Canadian residents – Starting 2025

What does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP says it will help cover various oral healthcare services, which include:

Preventive services, including scaling (cleaning), polishing, sealants, and fluoride

Diagnostic services, including examinations and X-rays

Restorative services, including fillings

Endodontic services, including root canal treatments

Prosthodontic services, including complete and partial removable dentures

Periodontal services, including deep scaling

Oral surgery services, including extractions

Some of these services will only become available in fall 2024, and the federal government will provide further updates on this page.

For more information on how much the Canada Dental Benefit will cover, read this.