Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
soufis toronto

Toronto restaurant that once faced major backlash is permanently closing

A Syrian restaurant in Toronto that once closed down only to triumphantly reopen has now announced that it's closing for good.

Soufi's once sadly had to close their doors temporarily due to politically motivated death threats, but was eventually able to reopen.

Now, the restaurant has announced they're shutting down permanently this weekend.

The Syrian restaurant was open for five years, was known for dishes like manaeesh and knafeh, and was open on Christmas Eve and Day.

"This experience has been extremely humbling, challenging and rewarding for every member of our family," reads a closing announcement posted to social media, signed by the Alsoufi family that ran the restaurant.

"We've enjoyed sharing our food, music and laughs with you and feel so honoured to have represented our Syrian culture in Toronto."

Soufi's will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. so you have until then to get your fill of Syrian street food and say goodbye.

"It's mainly due to an illness in the family, our mom and head chef," Jala Alsoufi tells blogTO. "No future plans as of now."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

