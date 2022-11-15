Toronto burger joint that's been around for 50 years is shutting down

After over 50 years in business, a quintessential old school burger joint in Toronto has announced it's closing the doors for good at its current location.

The Real McCoy on Markham Rd. in Scarborough is known not only for its iconic burgers, but also its onion rings, pizza and kitschy decor.

"Residential developments have driven many small businesses to close down and relocate, including our own," reads a post on the restaurant's social media.

"We will forever be grateful to our loyal customers for supporting the McCoy for the last 53 years. We are hoping to reopen our doors at a new location in the near future."

They requested favourite memories of the Real McCoy in the comments of their post, and many people commented they're very hopeful the restaurant relocates.

"I will always cherish getting French fries as a kid and now my kids have their memories there," one person commented.

"Thank you for amazing memories of late night car conversations fueled by your food," someone else commented. "May you grow wherever you are planted."

Other people commented they'd been going to the restaurant since they were in middle school or high school.

The Real McCoy will be closing on December 24, 2022.