One of Toronto's most popular sushi restaurants is permanently closing

A popular Toronto sushi restaurant well known for its omakase and quality sashimi is permanently closing.

Shunoko serves an extensive menu of maki and nigiri, as well as a mix of hot and cold dishes such as tuna tartare and chicken karaage.

The restaurant is located in Corsa Italia on St. Clair West, and has been serving the neighbourhood for over four years after the owner closed Sushi Nomi on Roncesvalles.

"It has been tremendously blessing four and a half years of serving our guests," reads a post from Shunoko announcing the future closure of the restaurant.

"Coming from a small takeout shop, running a full service restaurant was not easy. But all the love and support we received from our guests and every hard working members of our team made Shunoko to stay in business," the post continues.

"Only God knows when and where I will open a new place to serve you again. Until then I pray you all safe and well."

Shunoko will be permanently closed after the last service on Oct. 22.