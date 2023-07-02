15 things to do in and around Toronto this summer that don't require a lot of travel

Things to do in and around Toronto this summer don't require you to travel too far, and with the warm weather only lasting a few months here, there's no better time to take advantage of everything the city has to offer.

From free events to treating yourself to a local staycation, here are some things to add to your summer itinerary in Toronto.

Spend a day on the water

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is by spending it on the water, and Toronto is lucky enough to have many bodies of water nearby to do so. Rent a kayak or canoe and paddle down the Rouge River, or take a stand-up paddleboard through the Toronto Islands. For something more lavish, you can splurge on a boat rental for a private tour.

Catch a movie under the stars

Take advantage of warm summer nights in the city, and catch an outdoor film screening at various locations around Toronto. The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is back for the season, setting up at Fort York, Corktown Common, Bell Manor Park, and Christie Pits Park.

Alternatively, head to Downsview Park, where you can catch popular movies playing through July and August with panoramic city views.

Book a city staycation at a boutique hotel

There's nothing like booking a staycation in your own city, and Toronto has countless amazing boutique hotels to choose from for the occasion. Admire the art by local artists at the new Ace Hotel near Spadina and Richmond, or find a peaceful haven to recharge your battery at the Kimpton Saint George.

Go for a hike

Escape into nature without ever leaving the city at one of Toronto's parks and hiking trails. Follow a stunning boardwalk through lush forests at Glen Stewart Ravine, or explore Rouge National Urban Park, one of the most biodiverse parks in Canada.

Hit up a street festival

Summer is the season of festivals in the city, and there are so many where you can celebrate our various cultures and cuisines. Kensington Market's wildly popular Pedestrian Sundays are back on the last Sunday of every month, or you can grab some delicious Filipino bites and gifts at Fun Philippines festival in July.

Visit a museum

With so many museums to wander through in the city, you can experience everything from re-living TV shows from your childhood at the Myseum of Toronto, or have your mind blown by optical illusions and brain-baffling scenes at MiMuseum in Mississauga.

Splash around at an inflatable waterpark

Climb over obstacles, shoot down slides, or get launched into the water at one of the many inflatable waterparks near the city. A brand new park is about to open at Professor's Lake in Brampton, or just further north of the city, you can experience the largest in Canada at Splash ON in Barrie.

Cool off in a public pool

Take a dip in one of Toronto's 58 public outdoor swimming pools, which are now open across the city for the summer. Most are open for leisure swims between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Bounce on an outdoor trampoline

Get a great workout while having a blast at the largest outdoor trampoline in North America that just opened in Stouffville, which lets you jump through the trees in a massive network of nets suspended over 6 metres in the air.

The interconnected trampolines will also have forest pathways, vertical tunnels, slides, a spiral ramp, plus a two-storey trampoline.

Picnic at a local park

Grab a basket and fill it with a delicious spread of treats before heading to one of Toronto's many green spaces for a picnic. For lunch with a view, there's no better place than Riverdale Park East, though Trinity Bellwoods is always a popular choice for people-watching with flatter ground.

Grab a scoop of ice cream

What's better than ice cream on a hot summer day in the city? With countless ice cream shops to choose from, your hardest decision will be selecting what flavour(s) to commit to. This summer, Toronto has some newcomers to the ice cream game, serving up unique combinations you should add to your list.

Unwind at a day spa

There's no better way to rest and relax than by pampering yourself at a day spa. Book a Turkish steam bath treatment at Hammam Spa downtown, or venture just outside the city to Thermea Spa Village in Whitby for some hot and cold therapy.

Chill out on a patio

Dine al fresco with friends at a local patio in the city. This year, a ton of new patios have opened up for the summer, including a rooftop oasis at Soluna or an expansive 2000-square-foot outdoor patio at the luxurious steakhouse Black+Blue.

Frolick through a flower field

Wander through a vibrant, aromatic field of flowers this summer, and maybe even cut your own bouquet to take home at one of Ontario's many flower farms outside the city. Learn how to create your own arrangements at Lochland Botanicals, or picnic among lavender flowers at Avalon Lavender Farm.

Spend the day at the beach

Beach season has finally arrived, and Toronto has 10 official beaches now open for the summer. Head to the beach at Bluffer's Park, which is both scenic and well-maintained with stunning views of the bluffs, or watch kite-boarders surf by at Cherry Beach.