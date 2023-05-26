Beaches in Toronto are officially opening for swimming next week

Beaches in Toronto officially open for the season next week, kicking off a much-welcome summer after what was reportedly the most depressing winter in decades.

The City of Toronto announced that starting June 3, beaches across the city will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. everyday.

While Toronto's 11 beaches are technically open year-round for public use, they are not maintained or supervised during off-season, including washrooms and other facilities.

As of next weekend, lifeguard supervision and maintenance will resume seven days a week, along with the re-opening of washrooms, change rooms, showers, concession stands, and volleyball courts.

To find out which city beaches are clean and safe to swim at, look for ones with a Blue Flag certification.

This flag will tell you if a beach meets high safety, environmental, and cleanliness standards, including the water quality.

Swimming without lifeguard supervision or outside designated swim areas is not recommended, and please remember to take any litter or trash with you to keep the beaches clean.

For more information on the various Toronto beaches, including parking information and facilities, you can find it all on the City of Toronto website.