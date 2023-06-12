Mississauga just got a museum of illusions

Toronto isn't the only city in the GTA that has a museum of illusions. Mississauga just joined the party this past weekend after the MiMuseum opened west of the Square One Shopping Centre.

Like the Museum of Illusions near Front and Jarvis in Toronto, Mi Museum, MiMuseum lets you immerse yourself in optical illusions, brain-baffling scenes and perplexing puzzles.

The museum opened on June 10 and has over 70 exhibits you can explore, including light shows, mirrored spaces, and upside down rooms that'll make you feel like you're defying physics.

One exhibit even allows you to change your height. Whether you want to tower to the ceiling or shrink back down to toddler size, the perception in the room is up to you.

The emphasis here is combining math, science and art to redefine your understanding of reality, by using sensory twisting lights, altered perspective, motion and mirrors for the ultimate effect.

Tickets to visit MiMuseum are $28.99 for adults. The museum is open seven days a week and located at 4175 Confederation Pkwy, Mississauga.