Broadway hit musical Back to the Future is coming to Toronto

Synchronize your watches and rev up the DeLorean, because Back to the Future: The Musical will soon be blasting into Toronto at 88 miles per hour.

It's been nearly 40 years since Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) travelled back in time to 1955 in Robert Zemeckis' beloved movie, Back to the Future, but their tale has gotten a second life with the film's adaptation into a musical.

After premiering, perhaps ill-fatedly, at the Manchester Opera House on March 10, 2020, the musical went on to take the stage on London's West End and Broadway in the years that followed, before embarking on its North American tour earlier this summer.

It's finally about to be Toronto's turn to get in on all the tomfoolery and time travel you know and love from the cherished film series with the added bonus of original songs and music by Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, on top of favourites from the film's soundtrack like The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

It's all going down at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre with an electric opening performance at 7:30 p.m. on July 23, 2025, with a confirmed run until Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale through Mirvish's website at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, in honour of Back to the Future Day (who knew?) which just so happens to be the date that Marty and Doc travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future Part II. Great Scott!