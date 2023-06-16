Canada's largest inflatable waterpark opens this month and it's in Ontario

Canada's largest waterpark is re-opening soon for the summer and it's just 1.5 hours north of Toronto, making it perfect for a day trip (and some summertime fun).

Brought to you by Splash ON, you'll find the giant floating playground at Centennial Beach in the heart of downtown Barrie, with a slightly smaller sister park nearby at Orillia's Tudhope Park.

Splash ON's Barrie location is the largest in the country, and set a record last summer with a whopping capacity of 300 people.

If you're looking for bigger jumps and deeper water, head to the Barrie location. For shallower waters and a chiller pace, the Orillia location is great for kids or less experienced swimmers.

Both inflatable waterparks are loaded with obstacles, like climbing walls, monkey bars, slides, and trampolines. The features and layout also change every season, creating a brand new experience for returning guests.

To participate, guests must be over 5 years of age, with children between 5 and 8 requiring an adult chaperone. Lifejackets are required and are provided at the park (or you can bring your own).

After some fun at the waterpark, you can hang out at the public beaches at both locations, which do not require an entry fee.

The waterparks reopen on June 30 for the summer, with tickets ranging from $25 - $28 per person depending on the 2-hour time slot chosen. You can already book your tickets online via their website.