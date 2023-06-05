Toronto's public outdoor swimming pools will soon be open for the summer

Toronto's 58 public outdoor swimming pools are opening soon, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the warmer weather.

While splash pads are officially open and ready, 10 pool locations will be opening early on June 17 and will operate on a partial schedule. These locations will be open on evenings and weekends only until the end of the season on September 3.

These locations will also be open a full hour longer than the rest, shutting down for the season on Monday, September 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Starting on June 24, the City of Toronto will be opening up the remaining 48 locations. These spots will also be operating on a partial schedule until the official opening of the season on June 30.

The general hours of operation for leisure swim are between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., but will close at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of the season.

Here's a list of all the locations open from June 17 through September 3:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool

Heron Park Community Centre

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre

Monarch Park

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool

Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

West Mall Outdoor Pool

Here's the list of the outdoor pools open that are open from June 24 to September 3:

Alexandra Park

Amesbury Sport Complex

Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool

Blantyre Park

Broadlands Community Centre

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre

Eringate Park Outdoor Pool

Fairbank Memorial Outdoor Pool

Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool

Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool

Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool

Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts

Glen Long Community Centre

Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre

Goulding Community Centre

Greenwood Park

Halbert Park

High Park

Irving W. Chapley Community Centre

Knob Hill Park

Lambton - Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool

Lawrence Heights Community Centre

Leaside Outdoor Pool

Ledbury Park

Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool

Mitchell Field Community Centre

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre

Northwood Community Centre

Oakdale Community Centre

O'Connor Community Centre

Oriole Community Centre

Ourland Park Outdoor Pool

Park Lawn Park

Pleasantview Community Centre

Richmond Gardens Pool

Riverdale Park East

Roding Community Centre

Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool

Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool

Smythe Park

Stanley Park South - Toronto

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool

West Deane Park Outdoor Pool

Westmount Park Outdoor Pool

West Lions Park

If you prefer a beach trip instead, be sure to check out one of Toronto's 11 beaches instead (they're open with lifeguard supervision starting June 3).