Toronto's public outdoor swimming pools will soon be open for the summer

Toronto's 58 public outdoor swimming pools are opening soon, so it's the perfect time to celebrate the warmer weather.
While splash pads are officially open and ready, 10 pool locations will be opening early on June 17 and will operate on a partial schedule. These locations will be open on evenings and weekends only until the end of the season on September 3.
These locations will also be open a full hour longer than the rest, shutting down for the season on Monday, September 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Starting on June 24, the City of Toronto will be opening up the remaining 48 locations. These spots will also be operating on a partial schedule until the official opening of the season on June 30.
The general hours of operation for leisure swim are between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., but will close at 4:00 p.m. on the last day of the season.
Here's a list of all the locations open from June 17 through September 3:
- Alex Duff Memorial Pool
- Kiwanis Outdoor Pool
- Heron Park Community Centre
- Grandravine Community Recreation Centre
- McGregor Park Community Centre
- Monarch Park
- Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool
- Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool
- Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
- West Mall Outdoor Pool
Here's the list of the outdoor pools open that are open from June 24 to September 3:
- Alexandra Park
- Amesbury Sport Complex
- Amos Waites Park Outdoor Pool
- Blantyre Park
- Broadlands Community Centre
- Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre
- Driftwood Community Recreation Centre
- Eringate Park Outdoor Pool
- Fairbank Memorial Outdoor Pool
- Fairhaven Park Outdoor Pool
- Flagstaff Park Outdoor Pool
- Gihon Spring Park Outdoor Pool
- Giovanni Caboto Rink, Pool and Tennis Courts
- Glen Long Community Centre
- Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre
- Goulding Community Centre
- Greenwood Park
- Halbert Park
- High Park
- Irving W. Chapley Community Centre
- Kiwanis Outdoor Pool
- Knob Hill Park
- Lambton - Kingsway Park Outdoor Pool
- Lawrence Heights Community Centre
- Leaside Outdoor Pool
- Ledbury Park
- Maryvale Park Outdoor Pool
- Mitchell Field Community Centre
- North Toronto Memorial Community Centre
- Northwood Community Centre
- Oakdale Community Centre
- O'Connor Community Centre
- Oriole Community Centre
- Ourland Park Outdoor Pool
- Park Lawn Park
- Pleasantview Community Centre
- Richmond Gardens Pool
- Riverdale Park East
- Roding Community Centre
- Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool
- Smithfield Park Outdoor Pool
- Smythe Park
- Stanley Park South - Toronto
- Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool
- West Deane Park Outdoor Pool
- Westgrove Park Outdoor Pool
- Westmount Park Outdoor Pool
- West Lions Park
If you prefer a beach trip instead, be sure to check out one of Toronto's 11 beaches instead (they're open with lifeguard supervision starting June 3).