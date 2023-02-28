Toronto's favourite monthly street festival is coming back this spring

With spring just a few weeks away, your favourite Toronto festivals and events will be back before you know it.

Kensington Market's beloved Pedestrian Sundays returns this May, turning the streets into a vibrant street festival every last Sunday of the month until October.

During the festival dates, the streets of Kensington Market will be closed to vehicles, allowing attendees to stroll the neighbourhood worry-free of car traffic.

The festival will be filled with artists, live music, performances, and local vendors. In past years, Pedestrian Sundays has drawn in large crowds, particularly after a brief hiatus being closed over the pandemic.

The schedule for this year's monthly Kensington Market street festival is as follows:

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

There is no information yet about the festival's planned events or vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.