Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays

Toronto's favourite monthly street festival is coming back this spring

Radar
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

With spring just a few weeks away, your favourite Toronto festivals and events will be back before you know it.

Kensington Market's beloved Pedestrian Sundays returns this May, turning the streets into a vibrant street festival every last Sunday of the month until October.

During the festival dates, the streets of Kensington Market will be closed to vehicles, allowing attendees to stroll the neighbourhood worry-free of car traffic.

The festival will be filled with artists, live music, performances, and local vendors. In past years, Pedestrian Sundays has drawn in large crowds, particularly after a brief hiatus being closed over the pandemic.

The schedule for this year's monthly Kensington Market street festival is as follows:

  • Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

There is no information yet about the festival's planned events or vendors, but an announcement is expected soon.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Toronto's favourite monthly street festival is coming back this spring

The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this spring

A Jurassic World exhibition is coming to Mississauga and it's like being in the movie

Toronto's new street fest was like a warehouse rave scattered across an entire block

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Canada's largest camping and music festival is coming to Ontario this summer

Stars from Black Panther and The Mandalorian are coming to Toronto for Comicon

The Stranger Things experience is coming to Toronto