A new inflatable waterpark is about to open near Toronto

Ontario is getting another inflatable waterpark to splash around at this summer, and this one is just a 40-minute drive from Toronto.

Located at Professor's Lake in Brampton, the city announced that a new floating obstacle course will open this Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the seasonal opening of the beach and boathouse.

The waterpark is created by Wibit, the same company behind Canada's largest Splash ON inflatable parks in Barrie and Orillia, which also open this weekend.

With a number of challenges and obstacles to climb and bounce off, the park will provide hours of entertainment for those of all ages.

Lifejackets are provided by the City of Brampton and are required at the waterpark. Participants must also be 6 years of age or older and able to swim without assistance to get into the park.

When you're done bouncing around, you can hang out at Professor's Lake Beach, which features a sandy shoreline, beach volleyball court, water slide, and trail which leads you around the lake.

You can also rent watercraft from the boathouse, including paddleboats, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks.

Tickets to the inflatable waterpark cost $25 per person for a two-hour timeslot, though one-hour slots may be available depending on capacity. Your ticket also includes admission to the beach.

You can purchase your tickets directly on their website, by phone, or in-person at Professor's Lake Beach.