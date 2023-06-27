Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Inflatable water park Brampton

A new inflatable waterpark is about to open near Toronto

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario is getting another inflatable waterpark to splash around at this summer, and this one is just a 40-minute drive from Toronto.

Located at Professor's Lake in Brampton, the city announced that a new floating obstacle course will open this Thursday, June 29, coinciding with the seasonal opening of the beach and boathouse.

The waterpark is created by Wibit, the same company behind Canada's largest Splash ON inflatable parks in Barrie and Orillia, which also open this weekend.

With a number of challenges and obstacles to climb and bounce off, the park will provide hours of entertainment for those of all ages.

Lifejackets are provided by the City of Brampton and are required at the waterpark. Participants must also be 6 years of age or older and able to swim without assistance to get into the park.

When you're done bouncing around, you can hang out at Professor's Lake Beach, which features a sandy shoreline, beach volleyball court, water slide, and trail which leads you around the lake.

You can also rent watercraft from the boathouse, including paddleboats, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks.

Tickets to the inflatable waterpark cost $25 per person for a two-hour timeslot, though one-hour slots may be available depending on capacity. Your ticket also includes admission to the beach.

You can purchase your tickets directly on their website, by phone, or in-person at Professor's Lake Beach.

Lead photo by

Wibit
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Bobcaygeon in Ontario is a charming lakeside oasis with a rich history

A new inflatable waterpark is about to open near Toronto

Calypso Water Park in Ontario just opened for the summer and it's Canada's biggest

Passenger says Air Canada staff tried to count her crutches as two separate carry-on items

Vermilion River in Ontario is a natural lazy river for tubing you can float on for hours

5 small towns in Ontario to visit this summer that have a European feel

Tubing through Elora Gorge in Ontario just opened for the season

Rock Glen Conservation Area in Ontario has rare fossils and a waterfall you can explore