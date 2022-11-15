Brampton might be seen by some in Toronto as just another suburb or a place with really aggressive drivers, but the truth is that it's an incredibly vibrant city with hidden gems tucked inside each neighbourhood, from delicious halal eats to classic greasy diner breakfasts.

And it doesn't stop with food.

A surprise to some, Brampton is filled with a whack of great nature spots and hikes with of 40 kilometres of dedicated paved trails.

Here's how to spend a day in Brampton, Ontario.

Breakfast

Greasy diners are a classic and essential scene to any city and Brampton has many to pick from. Flips Restaurant on Main Street is a long-time favourite, serving up quintessential eggs and bacon, flapjacks and enormous platters.

Also a must-visit is John's Family Restaurant on Fisherman, which is serving up yummy options for a fairly reasonable price. I also suggest visiting Peggy's for brunch.

Coffee Time

What's a day of adventure what a little caffeine for fuel?

One of Brampton's most popular spots is downtown's Segovia Coffee Co. Espresso Bar which brews high-quality coffee from Nicaragua. They also serve up tasty treats like empanadas and tres leches cake.

For a more traditional cage setting, head to Golden Grains Bakery & Deli for staple lattes and Portuguese tarts.

Those craving boba will love it at Bean & Pearl where they serve up bespoke bubble teas (jasmine milk!), teas and blended drinks.

Morning activity

As mentioned before, Brampton truly has a variety of outdoor activities from hiking and biking trails to scenic picnic spots.

A must-try is the Treetop trekking at Heart Lake and a leisurely stroll around the Claireville Conservation area, where you can stop and grab some nature shots.

Those looking for a more dreamy vibe should head to Loafer's Lake for views of the water and an easy level-grounded hike.

Lunch

After a healthy dose of nature it's time to feed your hunger - and Brampton has a ton of spots for delicious eats. Very close to Heart Lake is the fabulous Annalakshmi for fresh vegetarian eats like chili paneer dosas and onion rava.

Over at Bramalea Crossings you'll want to visit Firangi, an Indian gastropub slinging fusion dishes like chicken tikka tacos, lamb sliders and made-to-order naan.

You can't miss with a visit to Sonny's Drive-In, a retro-style and mega-popular restaurant at Queen and Kennedy serving up charbroiled burgers, shakes, wings and even ribs.

Shop Til Ya Drop

What's a day in Brampton without doing a little shopping? Lucky for you, there are many great one-of-a-kind and newly open stores in Brampton for some retail therapy.

Head downtown for some vintage and thrift shopping at Journey Thrift, Perpetual Bazaar and ReStyle - which is known for their mint consignment pieces.

Highly-anticipated and now open, VNS Collective at Bramalea City Centre (BCC) is focused on showcasing everything beauty related, offering a range of local and small-businesses product beauty products.

While you're at the BCC, why not check out the Canada Black Owned Marketplace, a one-stop shop for basically anything you could want, created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

Dinner

After shopping, hiking and running around Brampton you're probably extremely hungry.

Make your way to Anokhi Inspired Indian Dining for some delicious northern Indian eats like spicy pineapple cooked prawns.

If you're in the mood for Afghan food, I suggest Caravan Kabob House on Steeles for some halal kofta, fresh salads and various curries.

For some Mexican plates head back around to downtown Brampton to Pos Bueno, behind City Hall.Warm up with a bowl of pozole and feast on their taco platters.

After dinner fun and drinks

The end of the day calls for celebration and there are many options to have fun in B-Town.

Whether you're gaming at the newly-opened Activate, throwing sharp objects at Far Shot Axe throwing, seeing a show at the Rose, or taking in a local comedy show at the Club Jack Rollers, you definitely won't be bored.