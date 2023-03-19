5 beautiful flower fields near Toronto to visit this spring

Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to embrace the season than wandering through a beautiful aromatic field of flowers?

There are many picturesque flower farms you can visit that are not far from the city, and ones where you can select and take blooms home with you. Plus, it's never too early to start planning your routes.

Here are 5 beautiful flower fields to visit near Toronto this spring.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Milton, this pick-your-own herb and flower farm is home to over 40,000 organic plants. The farm also offers floral workshops onsite, where you can learn how to create your own arrangements. Don't miss snapping a photo on their Instagram-worthy pink swing!

This stunning countryside farm in Milton has thousands of beautiful flowers to see in their expansive fields, and you can pick your own to take home. Open from May through October, the farm also has walking trails, an onsite winery, and fruit picking.

Roam through a colourful sea of tulips and take a bouquet home with you at this farm in Fenwick, located just outside Niagara. With two million tulips planted, the vibrant field makes the perfect backdrop for photos. Keep in mind the tulip picking season is short and to book tickets in advance; the farm anticipates opening this year from April 29 - May 21.

Explore daffodil fields in May or catch dahlias blooming in mid-July at this idyllic farm in Newmarket. Open from May through September, you can cut your own flowers and create a personalized bouquet. They even offer several workshops you can attend, such as flower arranging or meditation in the fields during the summer months.

With over 100 flower varieties in their colourful fields to admire, you can choose between a variety of admission packages to cut your own flowers and create personalized bouquets. Family owned and operated, this farm located in Cookstown opens May through September. The onsite market also has hand-tied bouquets for purchase, along with fresh fruit and produce.