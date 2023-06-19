You can go for a high-tea picnic at this lavender farm north of Toronto

Avalon Lavender Farm is a family-owned farm featuring over 30,000 gorgeous lavender plants you can stroll along, picnic in, or even take a yoga class next to this summer.

Set along a winding river just a 1-hour drive north of the city, you'll find Avalon in the quaint countryside near Mono, Ontario.

Home to much more than just lavender, the farm also has many animals, like roaming chickens, horses, ponies, and even a peacock you can visit on the property.

There's also a gorgeous heritage barn on site where you can shop for lavender-themed goods made by Avalon or local artisans, like chocolates, lotions, candles, soaps, honey, and more.

Later in the season, you'll be able to cut your own lavender flowers and bring them home with you.

The farm also hosts a variety of events throughout the summer, including yoga classes in the field every Thursday through Sunday in a Celtic-style stone circle, or high tea and sunset picnics in collaboration with popular Toronto Italian restaurant PIANO PIANO.

The High-Tea Lavender Garden Picnic includes a spread of both sweet and savory dishes and drinks, including scones, smoked salmon, panna cotta, and (of course) tea, as well as blankets, pillows, and baskets for the full picnic experience.

The Lavender Sunset Picnic experience includes a large charcuterie selection, including tasty favourites like burrata, cheesecake, crudité, lavender lemonade, and Mionetto wine.

If you prefer, you can also bring your own picnic gear and supplies outside of the event dates, as there are picnic spots and tables throughout the venue.

The high tea and sunset date night events will run four times throughout the summer, with the first event taking place on June 25 and continuing on July 8, July 22, and August 12.

Though yoga classes are included with your admission ticket to the lavender farm, high tea tickets are $99 per person, with sunset date night tickets coming in at $129 each. You can book your tickets directly on their website.