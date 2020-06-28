10 boat rental options in Toronto

Boat rental in Toronto could be in high demand this summer as people look for ways to have fun in and around the city while being safe and social distancing.

It's good news then that there are several options to rent a boat in Toronto. Would-be boaters have the choice of heading out on their own or finding a captain to take the crew.

Here are some boat rental options in Toronto.

Boats with a crew

This water taxi service has switched things up this summer and now allows customers to customize their one-hour boat ride on Lake Ontario. You can choose open waters or near the Toronto Islands. Passengers will be limited to four friends or six from the same household. Daytime rides cost $150 and an evening is $180.

This water taxi service only does boat rides in the Inner Harbour. Captains wear masks and adhere to physical distancing protocols. This is a good option if you want the boat to let you get off at the Toronto Islands. Inquire for rates.

Like many water taxis across the city, the Toronto Harbour Water Taxi takes riders around the Toronto Islands near the harbour to gaze off into the distance at the beautiful Toronto sunset. Rates start at $200 per hour.

A maximum of six friends or eight people from the same household are allowed with this option. Crews wear PPE and everyone must fill out a health questionnaire before boarding. Hand sanitizer is also provided. Inquire for rates.

You can sail the Islands, Harbourfront or Lake Ontario with Miss Charter. Currently, the rental company offers 12 passenger boats for smaller groups to enjoy the waters.

Boats you can operate alone

The Harbourfront Centre rents powerboats and sailboats at the inner harbour. Boats can take from two to six people and start at $79 per hour. You’ll need a Pleasure Craft Operators Card and you must call ahead to reserve.

Experienced boater? Don’t want to be restricted by a crew? Rent your own powerboat from Toronto Boat Rentals, which also has Jet Skis. The crews thoroughly sanitize boats after every use.

Check out GetMyBoat to find new listings of boat renters. They have Jet Skis, canoes, stand up paddleboards, sailing lessons and even dragon boating. Renters are responsible for ensuring boats are kept clean. These boats are perfect for a casual paddle on Lake Ontario.

Boat Rentals Canada serves several lake-side communities in Ontario including Toronto. They have powerboats, Jet Skis, Waverunners and pontoons.

This service offers a variety of boat types for rent that can be used for a range of different activities. You just need to be comfortable with signing up for a membership plan so this option is suitable for those looking to use a boat on an ongoing basis.

Kayaks and Canoes

For kayaks and canoes, you're going to watch to read this guide for how to rent and where to go.