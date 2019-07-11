Airbnb-like site for renting peoples' boats now available in Toronto

Who doesn't love hitting the water in someone else's boat for a day? All of the fun, sun and bathing suit snaps with none of the responsibility that having a boat actually entails.

A California-based startup called GetMyBoat is brilliantly capitalizing on this sentiment by facilitating private boat rentals among regular ol' citizens, like an aquatic Airbnb.

Launched in 2013, the company only just recently expanded into Canada, but a total of 475 listings can already be found within the great white north — and they're not all for catamarans and yachts.

In Toronto, wannabe water babies can rent out Seadoo GTI 155SE Jet Skis for around $350 CAD a day. Those who prefer a milder (and cheaper) form of water travel can book canoe trips, stand up paddleboards, sailing lessons, fishing expeditions, and even go dragon boating, all for as little as $10 an hour.

Ballers can book out entire yachts, either with or without a captain included.

A 41-foot sailing yacht for 12 people will run you $1,600 CAD for a minimum of three hours, while this Sea Ray Motor Yacht for an entire weekend, if you so choose, for as little as $500 CAD an hour.

"The boat comes equipped with amenities like a BBQ, Shower, Towels, Blankets, paper plates/cups, etc.," reads a listing for the latter vessel.

"For the party group, we can arrange jet skis and a giant foam cannon that shoots foam 100' into the air."

As dope as all of this sounds, the options are limited locally — only 31 of the 475 listings available in Canada right now are for Toronto.

Still, it's a cool way to spend some time and some cash if you've got enough of either.