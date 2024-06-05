Toronto electronics store chain closes location permanently after a decade in business

A dying electronics retail market has claimed another casualty in Toronto, striking the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood for the second time in the last few years.

Canada Computers and Electronics' 2433 Yonge Street location marked its last day in business on Saturday, June 1, closing its doors for good on Sunday. The business was in its tenth year operating at the site a few blocks north of Eglinton.

The Midtown Toronto location has since been removed from the chain's store locator, and signage has been posted to the main entrance directing customers to other locations — though the closest is a full seven kilometres away at 284 College Street.

The chain currently runs over 40 locations across four provinces. However, recent trends in the brick-and-mortar electronics landscape are shifting to online sales, and chains like Best Buy have also been impacted.

A Best Buy location existed just across the street from the now-shuttered Canada Computers until 2021. The former Best Buy and neighbouring properties have since closed and been demolished as part of a new condominium development.

The only remaining electronics store in the Yonge and Eglinton area is now The Source at the Yonge-Eglinton Centre.