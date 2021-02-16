Tech
Brooke Houghton
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
best buy toronto

Best Buy store in Toronto permanently closes

Tech
Brooke Houghton
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Best Buy location on Yonge & Eglinton in Toronto permanently closed its doors for business on Friday.

Best Buy confirmed the closure on their website as well as on the store's voicemail message, warning shoppers that Feb. 12 was the last day they would be open for business.

Best Buy did not respond to blogTO's request for comment regarding the reason for the closure.

However, the news shows that while the Canada-wide electronics giant may be a massive brand, they're still susceptible to hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mina Soares, a local in the area, told blogTO she went to return batteries to the location on Saturday and was shocked to find the store had closed down.

"I went there on Saturday to take dead batteries as they dispose of them and the windows were all covered in brown paper," she said. "No notices were posted. Nothing to indicate why they closed."

There are still eight Best Buy locations in the GTA, though, so you're not completely out of luck.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Best Buy store in Toronto permanently closes

Toronto woman creates dating app that won't let you see your match before you chat

Canadians could be owed more than $300 by Rogers as part of class action lawsuit

Toronto scientists help create AI-powered bot that can play chess like a human

A Toronto company is suing Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion

Wildly-successful Toronto startup acquired by tech giant for $754 million

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World video game is stacked with hilarious Toronto references

Tech company wants to install WiFi hotspots in Toronto street furniture