5 new ice cream in Toronto you need to try this summer

Ice cream in Toronto is never a bad idea when the temperature in the city starts to climb north of 20 C. This year, in addition to all the usual go-to ice cream options in town, Toronto has some new arrivals that are serving up unique flavours and combinations.

Here's new ice cream in Toronto you need to try this summer.

All the carefully-curated flavours you could ever want are made in-house at this shop that recently moved from Stackt Market to Cabbagetown.

You should definitely pop by for a scoop of jam-swirled toast ice cream, or get a 4-scoop sampler platter and try more options, like Cà-Phê-Misu or Uno Dos Tres Leches.

After relocating to their new home, this Moss Park hotspot is back with their decadent dairy custard ice cream.

After spending almost two years concocting a vegan option, you’ll probably love knowing their oat milk blends are just as creamy as their dairy counterparts (some people can't even tell the difference).

This Brockton Village shop features a ton of rotating flavours, including some you won’t find anywhere else, like root beer float, strawberry buttermilk, and their version of a BLT (except this one stands for berry lemon trifle).

Sometimes you just want the classics, which is why this little nook just off Yonge-Dundas square is the perfect place to go for some good ol' fashioned flavours.

I'm talking cappuccino, pistachio, strawberry sorbet — and yes, there's even a decadent chocolate that'll take you right back to your childhood.

On the hunt for hand-made, small-batch treats (and have a love for all things ‘70s)? Then this West Queen West locale is the perfect one for you.

If you stop by in the evening, you’ll get to see tons of glittery disco balls on display — perfect for a hot summer eve dance party.