The top 30 rainy day activities in Toronto

Rainy day activities in Toronto can seem like a total downer, but that doesn’t mean you have to keep yourself locked inside. While it might kill your energy or discourage you from leaving your house, some indoor activities can actually be better to do during less-than-ideal weather.

Here are some things to do on a rainy day in Toronto.

Catch a movie at a local theatre

While there are big chain theatres hogging all the biggest releases, indie theatres can be playing either undiscovered gems or old classics. The TIFF Lightbox downtown is subway accessible and is always showing some cool movies. The Revue Cinema also programs some amazing classic films.

Level-up at an arcade bar

If you’re looking for more excitement with your rainy day drink, there are a number of arcade bars you can head to in the city. Get Well, Zed 80 and the Rec Room are top of mind, but Free Play just charges a cover fee and lets you play some classic systems all you want.

Enter a virtual reality

Just because the reality is feeling gloomy, doesn’t mean you can’t escape into something more virtual. VRPlayin has virtual reality experiences that range from nautical to inter galactic that can help brighten a grey sky.

Check out a board game cafe

Board games are a classic rainy day activity, and board game cafes are a great way to play either classics or new releases. There are Snakes and Lattes locations all over Toronto, but there are also smaller cafes like Sidekick or bars like Storm Crow Manor that you can also check out.

Play some futuristic neo games

Sitting around all day playing games might sound appealing, but rain doesn’t mean you have to sit around all day if you don’t want to. Activate lets you play neon coloured arcade-style games that test your physical and mental endurance.

Head to a bowling alley

Let the sounds of crashing thunder get drowned out by a bowling ball hitting pins. The Ballroom can give you a more up-scale experience, but if you’re looking for something a little more off-the-path, Shamrock Bowl is a great five pin bowling alley at Coxwell and Gerrard.

Soak in some culture at a museum

Whether you want to go to the Ontario Science Centre, the Hockey Hall of Fame or even the Bata Shoe Museum, there are a ton of engaging museums in this city for whatever you’re interested in.

Hit the mini golf course

The golf course might not be available to you, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to practise your put. Par-Tee Putt is located right downtown, with Putting Edge in Scarborough offering a fun glow-in-the-dark experience.

See some interesting art at a gallery

While bigger galleries like the AGO are good touchpoints for people looking to just see some great art, there are plenty of local art galleries that showcase some of Toronto’s most talented artists too.

Get lost in the aquarium

Ripley’s Aquarium is probably one of the few places to stay dry while surrounded by that much water. You’ll be able to see a ton of exotic sea creatures, including sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and jellyfish.

Trap yourself in an escape room

Maybe getting locked in a room for an hour with nothing but your wits and a few other people might not sound appealing, but the escape rooms in this city are some of the best you’ll find. With fun puzzles and interesting themes, the hour will fly by, and it’s one less hour you’ll have to spend in the rain.

Prep all your combat skills

Playing around with foam swords as a kid was always fun, and now you can play them as an adult. Archers Arena lets you have saber fights, Nerf gun battles and bubble soccer matches for some safe and friendly competition.

Get some shopping done

With so many malls in and around Toronto, using retail therapy to boost your mood during a downpour is easier than ever. The rain might even deter a few shoppers from making an appearance, which means these malls will often be less crowded.

Shop at a local bookstore

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book when it’s storming outside, so why not refresh that bookshelf by visiting a local bookstore. You’ll be able to get a good recommendation and help support a local business.

Visit your local library

The Toronto Public Library provides more than just books. They’re a community space with tons of things to explore — or even if you just need a place to sit and relax for a couple of hours free of charge.

Bounce away on a trampoline

If you want to go trampolining, the rain won’t be the only thing falling from the sky. Sky Zone has a walk-in policy (depending on capacity) that gives you access to all their bouncy attractions like the Battle Beam or Ultimate Dodgeball.

Get fancy and go to the symphony

You probably don’t have many excuses to get dressed up and listen to some classical music, so a rainy day might be your sign. The Canadian Opera Company and Toronto Symphony Orchestra program different concerts all year long mixing some classical music and movie scores.

Paint some pottery

If you’ve ever wanted a custom mug, but don’t want to go through all the work of moulding the clay, Creative Arts Studio lets you walk in and gives you all the tools to paint pre-made ceramics.

Take out your frustrations in a rage room

Did the unexpected weather ruin your outdoor plans? There’s a way to exert all that pent up aggression in a safe, cathartic way. Go Smash in Scarborough lets you book a room to break bottles, plates and office equipment. They even let you bring your own stuff to smash.

Sing your heart out in at karaoke

There are plenty of karaoke rooms in this city that’ll let you belt out your favourite hits. You can also purchase food and drinks, which makes it a better place to sing than your living room. Trust, your neighbours will probably thank you.

Live on the edge at axe throwing

While it might not be a skill you’ll be using the most in your everyday life, getting a chance to learn how to throw axes at a wall is a satisfying way to spend a gloomy afternoon. BATL Ground has same-day booking options at all of their locations around Toronto.

Visit an indoor garden

Just because nature looks a little grim on a rainy day, doesn’t mean it can’t be beautiful. You can check out some beautiful indoor conservatories like Allan Gardens, Toronto Botanical Garden or Centennial Park Conservatory anytime.

Laugh it off at a comedy show

Perk up your spirits when rain is giving you the blues. There are comedy shows every night of the week with some of the best talent across Canada — even internationally. Comedy Bar and Second City are always safe choices as well.

Go to the theatre

If you’re not familiar with all of what you can see on stage in Toronto, you’re missing out on some great shows. Places like Mirvish, Soul Pepper, Crows Theatre and Buddies in Bad Times are always putting on some of the best productions in Canada, perfect for a stormy night.

Reach new heights with rock climbing

It might be too dangerous to climb anything in slippery conditions, but luckily rock climbing gyms always stay dry indoors — and with all the chalk. Boulderz Climbing, Basecamp and The Rock Oasis all have online booking options with same-day availability.

Play an obstacle course

The outdoor jungle gyms may be closed, but that shouldn’t stop you from swinging around if you want to. Pursuit OCR and The Monkey Vault will give you an adult-sized play space to explore.

Drop into a yoga class

Lean into the meditative sound of the rain by centering yourself in a yoga class. Check to see if the yoga studios in your neighbourhood offer any drop-ins and get yourself relaxed.

Hit up a spin class

You might have to throw a tarp over your bike to keep it in good shape during the rain, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go for a ride. Spin studios like SPINCO, 6ix Cycle and Ride Cycle Club can help you satisfy that cycling itch that’s maybe a little too dangerous to scratch on wet streets.

Find a skate park

While skating outdoors in the rain isn’t the smartest, you can still shred at some indoor skate parks. Skate Loft and Underpass Park give skaters a place to go, rain or shine.

Get some swimming in

Look, you’re probably going to get wet anyway, so you might as well dive into it head first. Toronto offers several indoor swimming pools all over the city you’re able to access regardless of the weather.