The top 24 art galleries in Toronto by neighbourhood

Art galleries in Toronto are hubs of creativity that help support local artists in your neighbourhood. As one of the biggest cultural destinations in Canada, the best artists from around the country are showcasing their work here. Who knows? You might walk into a gallery and discover the next Tom Thomson or Emily Carr!

Here are my picks for the top art galleries in Toronto by neighbourhood.

With roots in Vancouver, the Bau-Xi Gallery showcases amazingly vivid contemporary art. Located right near the AGO, you’ll find a variety of artists who work in different mediums — with an offshoot Bau-Xi Photo for photography enthusiasts.

The Daniel Faria Gallery loves to play with its space. The warehouse space features a mixture of well-placed pieces while incorporating sculptural elements into its exhibitions. This makes the work feel more immersive and curates a great experience.

With exhibits that often skew into an eclectic modern aesthetic, the plumb is a relatively new collective with a focus on community. Their DIY arts and project space right at Dufferin and St. Clair features smart curation and maintains a minimalistic feel while feeling full.

Focusing on fine art photography, the Cardinal Gallery is always displaying striking and unique pieces from some of the most innovative photographers. The space at Davenport and Dovercourt feels like an approachable boutique and has a little backyard area.

An established space that showcases some of the best artists in Canada, the Corkin Gallery has five different exhibition spaces amongst its large space at 10,000 square feet. While its roots are in photography, it now displays a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture and installation.

Probably the place that’s most associated with photography, the Stephen Bulger Gallery has been showcasing some of the best photographers in the country since 1995. They also offer help for first-time buyers looking to start their collections.

Formerly known as the Project Gallery, the Patel Brown Gallery is a carefully curated exhibition space that’s by appointment only. With multiple spaces in Toronto, you’re able to score some affordable and eclectic art through their shop.

If you want to be blown away by some amazing glass sculptures, Sandra Ainsley Gallery in East York is the place for you. With international recognition in the glass market, you’re able to see just how flexible and unique glass can get.

Featuring a combination of artwork and crafts, the Petroff Gallery displays a wide variety of contemporary art in various mediums like paintings, ceramics, glass, collage, jewellery and tableware.

The professional gallery associated with OCAD, Onsite Gallery helps to bring the university’s amazing student work to the general public alongside international pieces.

Arts Etobicoke is an organization that helps engage West Toronto with the arts and artists in their own community. Their gallery space has been dedicated to showcasing local artists since 2005, and has collaborated with the Toronto District School Board and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

As one of the most established contemporary visual art galleries in Toronto, The Power Plant is a completely free spot right downtown. They also offer a variety of programs for kids, talks with Canadian artists and masterclasses.

Zalucky Contemporary is a small and narrow space curated by Juliana Zalucky. It showcases various styles of contemporary art in different mediums, but all the artists chosen for exhibitions work very minimalistically.

With locations in Montreal, Toronto and New York, Arsenal Toronto brings in an eclectic mix of contemporary artists to vary up its exhibitions. Located in a refurbished industrial building, its size is able to hold large-scale contemporary art exhibitions.

Nicholas Metivier Gallery is one of the largest contemporary art galleries in the country that primarily showcases Canadian artists — with a primary focus on painting and photography.

Exclusively for Indigenous art, the Baffin Inuit Art Gallery specializes in preserving, displaying, and selling Inuit sculptures from Canada’s high arctic region. More than art, these pieces have cultural significance within Indigenous communities and are purchased directly from the Inuit artists.

A mainstay in the neighbourhood since 2002, the Dianna Witte Gallery is a contemporary art gallery that focuses on painting and photo-based art from international artists.

With an exclusive focus on Toronto artists, Local Gallery is a contemporary art gallery right on College Street. It has a mix of vibrant contemporary and modern art that ranges from paintings to sculptures, prints and even offers collectables.

A contemporary gallery with a cozy vibe, Queen Gallery has been around since 2009 and features a rotating selection of artists from around the world. They also offer various workshops to groups run by local artists.

Run by the Black Artists’ Networks in Dialogue, the BAND Gallery supports and preserves the contributions made by Black artists and cultural workers. It works to uplift emerging Black artists and showcases them alongside established names.

Starting all the way back in 1973, the Olga Korper Gallery has landed in its current home in Roncesvalles after many years of bounding around. Its large, industrial space showcases some of the finest contemporary art from all over the world.

The Clark Centre for the Arts is a relatively new gallery located in Guild Park and Gardens. With a few exhibitions under its belt, the large and bright space has dedicated studios for its artist-in-residences alongside its five other larger spaces.

Located inside Artscape Youngplace, the Koffler Gallery has a lot of creative and unique contemporary exhibits both in its physical location and digitally.

The Taglialatella Gallery is an internationally-recognized gallery, with locations in New York, Paris, Palm Beach and Toronto. Showcasing some bold contemporary and modern art, the Toronto location highlights emerging Canadian artists alongside some big names like Jean Michel-Basquiat and Keith Haring.