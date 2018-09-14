Eat & Drink
The top 5 new board game cafes in Toronto

Board game cafes in Toronto are as popular as ever, and it makes sense seeing as these environments are chill, often open all day long, and have options for either coffee, beer, or both...plus (duh) all the games you could ever play. These spots are like your most awesome friend’s basement from childhood, but their mom never kicks you out.

Here are my picks for the top new board game cafes in Toronto.

Mana Pool

In the gaming world, you replenish energy at a Mana Pool, so that’s what this Bloor West Village is meant to do. Unlimited play with their hundred board games is just five bucks a day, and they have de Mello Palheta coffee, Calbee Japanese snacks, lobster rolls, dessert and smoothies.

Spielhaus

Choose from more than 2,500 games available at this St. Clair West spot with a fun Lichtenstein-esque interior, snacks and trivia nights.

Snakes and Lattes Midtown

If you love board games and live in Toronto you’re probably already familiar with Snakes and Lattes, and this new location is even bigger and better. Near Eglinton station, they’ve got Propeller coffee, sandwiches, nachos and games from Jenga to Guess Who and Axis & Allies.

See-Scape

This art gallery and event space may have moved to the Junction but it’s still the spot for sci-fi lovers, with both board and video games, beer, mixed drinks, coffee, tea and food.

A-Game Cafe

This Dundas West cafe now has even more room for board game enthusiasts. It’s $3.50 per hour of play or $7 per person for unlimited play. Take advantage of their unlimited play deal and check out their wide variety of games.

