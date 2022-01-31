Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
ago global contemporary

AGO planning big expansion to showcase more contemporary art

We could soon see more contemporary art in Toronto than ever with a huge expansion of the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The expansion is called AGO Global Contemporary, and while it's extremely early days for the project, we do know that it's intended to house a huge collection of modern and contemporary art.

"The AGO is at the planning stage of an exciting new expansion project, AGO Global Contemporary, that if successful will provide significantly more gallery space to present our growing collection of global modern and contemporary art and exhibitions," a representative from the museum tells blogTO. "This project is still very much in its infancy."

The design development process has just begun for the expansion. AGO has issued a preliminary notice for requests for proposals for architects, and their next step is hiring one.

The expansion should be 55,000 square feet, include a six-storey tower and could cost $60 million. The site should be where the gallery currently has a loading dock and parking lot, next to OCAD. OCAD itself is also planning on expanding soon.

As indicated by the proposal, while design development has just begun, a clean and polished feel is desired from the look of the expansion, embracing minimalism, modesty and openness.

Lead photo by

Marcanadian

