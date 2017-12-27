Best of Toronto
yoga toronto

The Best Yoga Studios in Toronto

The best yoga studios in Toronto encourage a sense of community while offering a place to deepen your yoga practice, strengthen your headstands and unwind for the day. On this list there are studios that integrate a variety of classes and yoga variations and make you feel at home from the moment you walk in.

Here are the best yoga studios in Toronto.

Yoga Tree (Bay & Dundas)
1

Yoga Tree (Bay & Dundas)

This yoga chain has multiple Toronto locations including a spacious 10,000-square-foot oasis at Bay and Dundas. They offer a variety of classes like hot yoga, core, Hatha flow and restorative. Theres also a tea lounge and infrared sauna.

Downward Dog Yoga
2

Downward Dog Yoga

This West Queen West studio has been leading the yoga scene since 1997. Their yoga teachers encourage you to transform your practice through a balance of practical and spiritual yoga. They're also known for their yoga teacher training.

Octopus Garden
3

Octopus Garden

This multi-level space at College and Dovercourt includes two studios for yoga and a wellness area. It offers a variety of yoga classes, meditation and a wellness area for holistic nutrition and reiki. Apart from all levels yoga, you'll also find pilates and barre classes.

Pure Yoga
4

Pure Yoga

This Liberty Village studio has amassed some notable Toronto yoga teachers and a dedicated community of yogis. Known for its friendly vibe and Instagram-worthy aesthetics, they offer live music yin classes, hot yoga and Joga, a combination of athletics and yoga.

Union Yoga
5

Union Yoga

With over 55 classes a week, this Bloorcourt studio has everything you need. Choose from a range of hot and regular yoga classes, wellness services like registered massaged and reiki, workshops and a newly added Pilates class.

Kula Yoga Studio
6

Kula Yoga Studio

This beloved community hub in the Annex has two rooms overlooking Bloor Street. They offer a variety of classes like hot, restorative and beginner classes. It covers breathwork and meditation sessions as well as healing workshops.

YogaSpace
7

YogaSpace

This Ossington mainstay offers 60 drop-in classes with beginner to advanced in vinyasa and ashtanga style. It also has pre and post-natal classes, a yoga boutique, therapeutic wellness centre and teacher training.

Moksha Yoga (King West)
8

Moksha Yoga (King West)

This chain with multiple locations including a spacious studio near Bathurst and Wellington inspires a calm mind and a fit body. With two floors, Moksha is the place for those who like it hot. With room temperatures between 35-40 degrees, you can find a Moksha Flow, Pilates or Yoga with music class.

Afterglow Yoga
9

Afterglow Yoga

This Beached studio has become a staple in the community. With its two bright rooms, a graffiti of the Toronto landscape etched on the wall, it's the perfect spot to practice your vinyasas. The reception area doubles as a communal hangout and shopping place.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Afterglow

The Best Yoga Studios in Toronto

