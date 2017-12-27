The Best Yoga Studios in Toronto
The best yoga studios in Toronto encourage a sense of community while offering a place to deepen your yoga practice, strengthen your headstands and unwind for the day. On this list there are studios that integrate a variety of classes and yoga variations and make you feel at home from the moment you walk in.
Here are the best yoga studios in Toronto.
This chain with multiple locations including a spacious studio near Bathurst and Wellington inspires a calm mind and a fit body. With two floors, Moksha is the place for those who like it hot. With room temperatures between 35-40 degrees, you can find a Moksha Flow, Pilates or Yoga with music class.
Jesse Milns at Afterglow
