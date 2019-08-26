The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto
The best fitness clubs in Toronto prove there's no shortage of places to break a sweat in the city. If you prefer a regular gym routine over boutique studios, then these gyms are the perfect place to build a new workout routine..
Here are the best fitness clubs in Toronto.
With luxury amenities, a coffee bar, and top notch equipment, you can’t go wrong with your fitness routine at this Rosedale gym. There’s a dedicated functional turf zone with an adult jungle gym, and a variety of classes including infrared-heated yoga, barre, Pilates, core strength and barre-pilates fusion.
With multiple locations across the city, Toronto's ubiquitous fitness chain is like your local neighbourhood gym. The specialty classes, which regularly fill up, are the standout star here. There's also spin classes, aquafit, and cardio classes like the popular Bodyattack and Jillian Michaels Bodyshred.
At this YMCA in the Canary District you have everything you want in one mega 82,000 square foot facility. The open concept gym is equipped with two gyms, a basketball court, running track, daycare, and a youth zone for teens to lounge in after school. It also has a range of classes like badminton, Restorative yoga, line dancing, and Pilates.
