The best fitness clubs in Toronto prove there's no shortage of places to break a sweat in the city. If you prefer a regular gym routine over boutique studios, then these gyms are the perfect place to build a new workout routine..

Here are the best fitness clubs in Toronto.

The Rosedale Club
1

The Rosedale Club

With luxury amenities, a coffee bar, and top notch equipment, you can’t go wrong with your fitness routine at this Rosedale gym. There’s a dedicated functional turf zone with an adult jungle gym, and a variety of classes including infrared-heated yoga, barre, Pilates, core strength and barre-pilates fusion.

GoodLife Fitness downtown Toronto Yonge St.
2

GoodLife Fitness downtown Toronto Yonge St.

With multiple locations across the city, Toronto's ubiquitous fitness chain is like your local neighbourhood gym. The specialty classes, which regularly fill up, are the standout star here. There's also spin classes, aquafit, and cardio classes like the popular Bodyattack and Jillian Michaels Bodyshred.

Equinox Fitness Yorkville
3

Equinox Fitness Yorkville

With locations in Yorkville and the Financial District, this American luxury gym not only provides great workout amenities but also refreshes you with eucalyptus-scented cold towels. The studios boast a spa and rooms dedicated to spinning, yoga, pilates and barre.

F45 Training Toronto
4

F45 Training Toronto

This fitness chain has rapidly expanded across the city with a studio in almost every corner. The 45-minute circuit workout takes you through a series of rigorous exercises. Each studio has customized workouts, and some offer live DJ sessions while you train.

LA Fitness Toronto
5

LA Fitness Toronto

With multiple locations across the GTA, the American chain gym gives you everything you need in a fitness club. There are basketball courts, an indoor pool, cycling classes, a sauna, and squash courts.

Hone Fitness Carlaw
6

Hone Fitness Carlaw

With multiple locations across Toronto, this gym's appeal is in its simplicity. You get a good workout at a no frills gym at an affordable price. While it used to cost only $10/month for membership, with its expansion & upgrades, membership has doubled to $20/month.

Cooper Koo YMCA on Cherry Street
7

Cooper Koo YMCA on Cherry Street

At this YMCA in the Canary District you have everything you want in one mega 82,000 square foot facility. The open concept gym is equipped with two gyms, a basketball court, running track, daycare, and a youth zone for teens to lounge in after school. It also has a range of classes like badminton, Restorative yoga, line dancing, and Pilates.

Goldring Centre
8

Goldring Centre

University of Toronto’s fitness centre is home to state-of-the-art conditioning and strength facilities. It also boasts a sports medicine clinic, plenty of cardio equipment, a dedicated weight room, and volleyball and basketball courts.

Mattamy Athletic Centre
9

Mattamy Athletic Centre

Mattamy is part of Ryerson University’s athletic centre and located in the upper floors of the former Maple Leaf Gardens. The all-in-one centre features a multi-purpose court for basketball and volleyball, a skating rink, a high-performance gym, and a dance studio.

