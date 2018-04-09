The Best Specialty Fitness Clubs in Toronto
The best specialty fitness clubs in Toronto offer a reprieve from the traditional grind of the gym. The boutique studios on this list have created a niche workout and fine-tuned their craft for classes that are vigorous, different and fun.
Here are the best specialty fitness clubs in Toronto.
This facility near King and Jarvis emphasizes synchronized group rowing with the swish of a machine for a 55-minute high-energy row. Classes are high-intensity with low-impact. Rowing exercises are complemented by mat work beside the rower led and taught by Canadian Rowing National Team alumnus Kristin Jeffery.
Work all your muscles in a 10,000-square foot training playground that has every type of fitness equipment you could possibly want. This Leslieville gym is centred around a community of people who love fitness and want to challenge themselves while jumping over obstacles, or swinging from a custom built Platinum Rig.
Jesse Milns at Pursuit OCR
