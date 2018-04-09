Best of Toronto
The best specialty fitness clubs in Toronto offer a reprieve from the traditional grind of the gym. The boutique studios on this list have created a niche workout and fine-tuned their craft for classes that are vigorous, different and fun.

Here are the best specialty fitness clubs in Toronto.

The Monkey Vault
1

The Monkey Vault

This Stockyards District destination catapults you around a 10,000 square foot indoor playground. If you like running on or around things, this is perfect for your Parkour ambitions. Here, you'll use nothing but your body and the surroundings to train.

Barry's Bootcamp Toronto
2

Barry's Bootcamp Toronto

Located in a massive 8,000-square-foot building at Richmond and Peter, this US chain offers a workout that alternates between treadmill and HIIT exercises on the floor. Head to the specialty fuel bar afterwards for a post-workout smoothie.

Barreworks
3

Barreworks

Perfecting your plie is easy at this facility with locations on Queen West and near Yonge and Eglinton. They follow the principles of core conditioning using a ballet barre. To compliment your ballet workout, they also offer yoga and spin classes.

Hourglass Workout
4

Hourglass Workout

Targeted towards women, this Queen West fitness club has bootcamp circuit style workouts with a variety of equipment like TRX suspension, weights, BOSU balls, boxing and ropes.

Studio Lagree
5

Studio Lagree

Described as "Pilates on crack", this chain with locations on King West and in Forest Hill Village elevates the Pilates game with the mega Pilates reformer. The super-sized machine combines Pilates, strength, core, and stretching in an intense, shirt-drenching, 50-minute exercise.

F45 Training Toronto
6

F45 Training Toronto

Imported from Australia, this fitness chain takes you through a 45-minute circuit with rigorous exercises per station. With six locations across Toronto, this gym has acquired a cult-like following. Each studio has custom training techniques, trainers, and DJ sets.

Scullhouse Rowing
7

Scullhouse Rowing

This facility near King and Jarvis emphasizes synchronized group rowing with the swish of a machine for a 55-minute high-energy row. Classes are high-intensity with low-impact. Rowing exercises are complemented by mat work beside the rower led and taught by Canadian Rowing National Team alumnus Kristin Jeffery.

One Academy
8

One Academy

Work all your muscles in a 10,000-square foot training playground that has every type of fitness equipment you could possibly want. This Leslieville gym is centred around a community of people who love fitness and want to challenge themselves while jumping over obstacles, or swinging from a custom built Platinum Rig.

Pop Physique Toronto
9

Pop Physique Toronto

Dance is at the foundation of this ballet-inspired workout. With its quirky wallpaper, interior design, and upbeat music, the Pop workout is an artistic approach to fitness. Located at Yonge and St.Clair, this tough but addictive workout is interesting and fun.

