spinning toronto

The Best Spinning Classes in Toronto

The best spinning classes in Toronto offer a party on a bike. While it may not seem like it right way, spinning requires endurance and a lot of core work to keep up with the movements. Whether you're a more traditional spinner who prefers to monitor RPMs, or the person who wakes up early to find your soul, there's a bike waiting for you.

Here is where to go for the best spinning classes in Toronto.

SoulCycle Toronto
1

SoulCycle Toronto

The original founder of the party on the bike has two locations, King West and Yorkville, and are all about finding rhythm, soul and beat on the bike. The dark room is lit with candles and a crazy amount of energy from the instructor.

SPINCO Toronto
2

SPINCO Toronto

With three locations across Toronto, these structured, full-body spin classes are designed to strengthen the body and energize the mind. With a 50-minute upbeat ride and a disco ball on the stage, Spinco riders go hard.

6ix Cycle
3

6ix Cycle

This spin studio on West Queen West has a cool grunge interior with lockers reminiscent of a high school gym, and neon signs to indicate where you are. With low lights and big beats, the cardio party on a bike is a killer workout. You go here to sweat it out and ride as a team. Bikes are selected on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ride Cycle Club
4

Ride Cycle Club

This Ossington club has an intense 55-minute cardio workout in a dimly-lit room. The classes are usually full, and the music is always loud. The vibe is that of an ultra-luxe nightclub with high energy from the instructors and perfectly-curated playlists that will fill you up with a rush of adrenaline.

Rocket Cycle
5

Rocket Cycle

This studio on St. Clair West is the veteran in the group, having been around since 2014. Each class combines intense cardio, strength training and challenges you to ride to the top of the hill. Rocket’s appeal is its state-of-the-art sound system.

Spokehaus
6

Spokehaus

One of the first choreographed spin studios to open in the city, this spot in CityPlace is a 45-minute high-intensity, low-impact full-body workout. There are monthly themed rides, country music and festival playlist rides, and a unique hot spin that’s extra sweaty in a 25C room.

Torq
7

Torq

This Pape and Danforth spot has built a solid community of cycling enthusiasts in the neighbourhood. The studio offers a 50-minute high-energy, low-impact ride. While still riding to the beat of the music, a Torq ride is mostly done seated while powering through hills, sprints, and intervals.

CycleBar Leaside
8

CycleBar Leaside

If you have a competitive streak, this is the place for you. The 45-minute ride is taught in an amphitheater-like room with four rows of bike and a screen that displays your stats at the front. The ride tracks your RPMs and calorie consumption and ends with a race to the proverbial finish line, all displayed on the performance board at the front.

Loft Cycle Club
9

Loft Cycle Club

This club on The Danforth is a spin and sculpt fitness studio that combines choreographed spin with sculpting classes. You have the option to do cardio on the bike or head to the sculpt studio with low-intensity strength exercises to compliment the spin experience.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Rocket Cycle

