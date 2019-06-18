The Best Spinning Classes in Toronto
The best spinning classes in Toronto offer a party on a bike. While it may not seem like it right way, spinning requires endurance and a lot of core work to keep up with the movements. Whether you're a more traditional spinner who prefers to monitor RPMs, or the person who wakes up early to find your soul, there's a bike waiting for you.
Here is where to go for the best spinning classes in Toronto.
This spin studio on West Queen West has a cool grunge interior with lockers reminiscent of a high school gym, and neon signs to indicate where you are. With low lights and big beats, the cardio party on a bike is a killer workout. You go here to sweat it out and ride as a team. Bikes are selected on a first-come-first-served basis.
This Ossington club has an intense 55-minute cardio workout in a dimly-lit room. The classes are usually full, and the music is always loud. The vibe is that of an ultra-luxe nightclub with high energy from the instructors and perfectly-curated playlists that will fill you up with a rush of adrenaline.
This Pape and Danforth spot has built a solid community of cycling enthusiasts in the neighbourhood. The studio offers a 50-minute high-energy, low-impact ride. While still riding to the beat of the music, a Torq ride is mostly done seated while powering through hills, sprints, and intervals.
If you have a competitive streak, this is the place for you. The 45-minute ride is taught in an amphitheater-like room with four rows of bike and a screen that displays your stats at the front. The ride tracks your RPMs and calorie consumption and ends with a race to the proverbial finish line, all displayed on the performance board at the front.
Jesse Milns at Rocket Cycle
