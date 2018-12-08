The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto
The best boxing gym in Toronto is where to trade in your blood, sweat, and tears, for muscles and a killer jab. You’ll skip rope and spar in group classes or private sessions at these centres, which range from decades-old rings to newer gyms in the game.
Here are the best boxing gyms in Toronto.
Head to this friendly gym just off of Islington for a welcoming place to get your ass kicked. Fancier than your quintessential Mighty Mick’s kind of gym, West End AC’s facility has a foyer equipped with leather chairs and a ‘rejuvenation centre’ offering juice and espressos.
Bit Hit, Studio KO, Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club, 9Round, Stockyards Boxing, Kingsway Boxing Club, Atlas Boxing Club
Join the conversation Load comments