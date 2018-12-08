Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
boxing toronto

The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best boxing gym in Toronto is where to trade in your blood, sweat, and tears, for muscles and a killer jab. You’ll skip rope and spar in group classes or private sessions at these centres, which range from decades-old rings to newer gyms in the game.

Here are the best boxing gyms in Toronto.

Big Hit Studios
1

Big Hit Studios

With multiple locations, this fitness-centric studio will get you in shape with their boxing-inspired workouts and B.O.B.’s—Body Opponent Bags. It's less about sparring here and more about workouts for overall cardio.

Studio KO
2

Studio KO

There’s four levels of workouts available at this box-fit gym on King West. You can even take a class in a blue light room, where you'll glow in the dark while burning out those arms.

Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club
3

Toronto Newsgirls Boxing Club

Boxing gyms have long been male-dominated territory, but this gym at Dundas and Carlaw changed all that when it first opened with cis women- and trans women- only classes, along with some co-ed sessions.

9Round Beaches
4

9Round Beaches

Workouts here incorporate kickboxing skills for the ultimate leaning and toning regimen, with no set class times. You can show up at their Leslieville or Beaches locations any time you want for a class with nine workout stations—hence the name. Plus it only lasts 30 minutes.

Stockyards Boxing and Fitness
5

Stockyards Boxing and Fitness

Find this gym inside the George Bell Arena on St. Clair West. This is a traditional gym in the sense that there are classes for aspiring boxers of all levels, plus tons of workout machinery.

Kingsway Boxing Club
6

Kingsway Boxing Club

All good boxing gyms should look like an auto shop from the outside, am I right? Head to this gym right by Royal York station for a session with experienced coaches in their olympic size ring.

Clancy's Boxing Academy
7

Clancy's Boxing Academy

Located by Eglinton and O'Connor, this massive gym is equipped with great change rooms, tons of punching bags, and two floors, with a studio and strength training equipment upstairs.

Atlas Boxing Club
8

Atlas Boxing Club

Boasting itself as the place where champions are made, this gym is the only training centre in Toronto to have trained an Olympic gold medalist. Find it just a stone's throw from Yorkdale Mall.

West End Athletic Club
9

West End Athletic Club

Head to this friendly gym just off of Islington for a welcoming place to get your ass kicked. Fancier than your quintessential Mighty Mick’s kind of gym, West End AC’s facility has a foyer equipped with leather chairs and a ‘rejuvenation centre’ offering juice and espressos.

Lead photo by

Bit Hit, Studio KOToronto Newsgirls Boxing Club, 9Round, Stockyards Boxing, Kingsway Boxing Club, Atlas Boxing Club

The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

The Best Specialty Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Boxing Gym in Toronto

The Best Dim Sum in Toronto

The Best Macarons in Toronto

The Best Greek Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Salvaged and Reclaimed Furniture in Toronto

The Best Custom and Picture Framing Stores in Toronto

The Best Late Night Korean Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Meatloaf in Toronto