Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crossfit toronto

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Lori Harito
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best CrossFit gyms in Toronto shows just how much the training routine consumes your mind as a disciplined form of strength and endurance training. Apart from being a powerful and vigorous form of exercise, CrossFit also provides a community of healthy, like-minded people with similar goals who strive to perform.

Here are the best CrossFit gyms in Toronto.

Academy of Lions
1

Academy of Lions

This is the premier CrossFit box with two floors and an excellent personal training program, right on Ossington. The varied programs include skipping, mobility, animal moves, and active hangs. The exercises are typically followed by a yoga cooldown. A full yoga class is offered once a week to soothe those sore muscles.

Reebok Crossfit Liberty Village
2

Reebok Crossfit Liberty Village

As the only Reebok-branded gym in the city, this Liberty Village space has consistently remained popular by helping the community stay fit through a series of quality mobility and burn classes, with the help of motivational coaches guiding you through the exercises.

CrossFit Toronto
3

CrossFit Toronto

As Toronto's original CrossFit gym, CrossFit TO has amassed a generous and loyal following at Laird and Eglinton. You can choose between taking an CrossFit foundations class, which focuses on strength and conditioning, or enroll in a four-week bootcamp program.

CrossFit 416
4

CrossFit 416

The performance-based gym on Queen's Quay uses CrossFit methodologies as the primary training structure to train athletes. It also welcomes drop-ins and offers CrossFit basics classes.

Crossfit YKV
5

Crossfit YKV

As one of the only CrossFit gyms in Yorkville, YKV has 2,000 square feet to target your WODs, floor-to-ceiling windows that let in all the natural light and a big rig as the centrepiece.

Tidal CrossFit
6

Tidal CrossFit

This Danforth East gym offers programs like CrossFit Foundations, weightlifting training and even CrossFit for kids. The coaches help you push harder and lift heavier.

Lift Crossfit
7

Lift Crossfit

This Corktown gym operates on a results-based training philosophy, which means you’ll get all the usual suspects (kettlebells, box jumps, ropes), with an added touch of a spring-loaded floor for lifting barbells.

CrossFit Etobicoke
8

CrossFit Etobicoke

This boxing gym welcomes all athletes from beginners to advanced and fully embraces a work-hard philosophy. You’ll also get nutrition coaching while practicing box jumps and ropes at this spot by Islington and Bloor.

CrossFit Colosseum
9

CrossFit Colosseum

CrossFit Colosseum runs on a "feed the warrior" mentality, helping you achieve your goals, meet each Workout of the Day in stride, and offer support by way of a sports and medical clinic. It all goes down at this spot by Islington and Lake Shore.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at CrossFit YKV. Additional photos from Academy of Lions, RCFLV, @gkowalyshyn, Crossfit 416, Kat Rizza, CrossFit Etobicoke, @reforgegroup

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Fitness Clubs in Toronto

The Best Specialty Fitness Clubs in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto

The Best Late Night Souvlaki and Gyros in Toronto

The Best Manicure in Toronto

The Best Samosa in Toronto

The Best Candy Stores in Toronto

The Best Chocolate in Toronto

The Best Bread in Toronto

The Best Donuts in Toronto