The Best CrossFit Gyms in Toronto
The best CrossFit gyms in Toronto shows just how much the training routine consumes your mind as a disciplined form of strength and endurance training. Apart from being a powerful and vigorous form of exercise, CrossFit also provides a community of healthy, like-minded people with similar goals who strive to perform.
Here are the best CrossFit gyms in Toronto.
This is the premier CrossFit box with two floors and an excellent personal training program, right on Ossington. The varied programs include skipping, mobility, animal moves, and active hangs. The exercises are typically followed by a yoga cooldown. A full yoga class is offered once a week to soothe those sore muscles.
As the only Reebok-branded gym in the city, this Liberty Village space has consistently remained popular by helping the community stay fit through a series of quality mobility and burn classes, with the help of motivational coaches guiding you through the exercises.
Jesse Milns at CrossFit YKV. Additional photos from Academy of Lions, RCFLV, @gkowalyshyn, Crossfit 416, Kat Rizza, CrossFit Etobicoke, @reforgegroup
