The top 10 escape rooms in Toronto

Escape rooms in Toronto became a fast fad that have exploded all over the city. Whether you're looking to spice up a date night or a fun night out with friends, escape rooms are a great place to take any puzzle solvers, or anyone that loves being locked in a room for an hour.

Here are my picks for the top escape rooms in Toronto.

This escape room offers one of the most immersive experiences in Toronto. On Danforth East near Coxwell, they have a magical forest escape room that is so meticulously designed to offer an engaging story, beautiful decor and high-quality puzzles.

While this venue offers three family friendly rooms, their puzzles are anything but juvenile. Located near Danforth and Main, they offer a spy mission, an archaeological adventure and a sneak peek into a wizard’s wand shop. Each room offers scalable difficulty and extra puzzles for each of their rooms.

A Canada-wide chain with a location in Yorkville, E-Exit has five rooms themed around some of your favourite franchises. While it’s only a galaxy far away and the chamber of serpents, these rooms will still give you the feeling of being dropped into these blockbuster worlds. They also offer several deals, including free admission on your birthday.

A staple in the scene hosted in Casa Loma, Secret City escape rooms are the most theatrical. With live actors that help guide you through the well-designed puzzles, the more expensive price-point is justified. Some of their old-timey rooms have your group split up to do separate puzzles, so you can get something different out of a repeat visit.

An escape room and board game cafe combo near Bloor and Bathurst, this is a great place if you’re looking for a great adventure or a chill night out with friends. Their alien abduction room has a scalable difficulty and is available for teams of two. Their drink menu is extensive and they also host various events like themed trivia nights.

One of the largest complexes at 10,000 square feet, this venue offers seven immersive “missions” that feel more like you're the main character in a video game than in an escape room. Located five minutes from Sheppard station, make sure you stretch before getting there, because some of their games, like Mineshaft, are very physical.

If you’ve ever wanted to star in your own sci-fi show, this escape room at Christie and Dupont is the place for you. With two rooms that focus on interacting with the “spaceship bridge controls,” these are less about decoding locks to progress the story and are more of a co-operative simulator.

Near King and Spadina, this facility has five horror-themed rooms that are an ideal way to start your night downtown. Their lounge is equipped with a full bar, great food and selection of board games. If you want to let off a little steam if you didn’t successfully make it out of their escape room, they also have axe throwing.

Omescape in Scarborough has one of the widest varieties of escape rooms at varying degrees of difficulty. One of their most unique games is Nyctophobia, which is probably one of the scariest rooms in Toronto. Their cafe also has a full bubble tea menu and classic video games consoles available to use, like Super Nintendo and GameCube.

Located just a short walk from Glencairn station, the three escape rooms here offer well-designed puzzles and creative themes that have you exploring ancient Egypt or a haunted mansion. They also have a VIP lounge available with a pool table and a fully stocked fridge if you want to class-up your experience.