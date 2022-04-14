Comedy shows in Toronto can be found every day of the week. Whether you want to see stand up, sketch or improv, this city is home to some of Canada's best comedic personalities.

While there are central clubs and venues for comedy, sometimes you don't know who's in town or what kind of show you're going to get.

Week-to-week, there are shows in Toronto's main comedy hubs, and beyond, that are always a guaranteed good time.

Here's where to see comedy shows in Toronto by day of the week.

Monday

Every Monday, Second City lets their Main Stage cast take a break and puts up their Touring Company cast. This show will always feature a mixture of tight improv and classic sketches from Second City shows past, and is your best bet for a Monday night laugh.

Tuesday

Hosted by Kyle Patan and Hannah Lawrence, 5 for 5 is a weekly comedy show featuring some of the best stand up comedians in Canada. It has showcased comics from Just For Laughs, Crave, Much Music and much more.

Wednesday

Nice Time features Dan Bernie, Mark Little and Nicole Passmore along with a rotating selection of guests improvising a show. With three of Toronto's best comedians at the helm, it’s guaranteed to be a very nice time.

Thursday

One of the longest running shows in Toronto, Laugh Sabbath has been an audience-favourite show for nearly a decade. This collective of comedians are some of the best in Canada, and feature some of your favourite comedians who’ve been featured on Just for Laughs, CRAVE, CBC and CTV.

Friday

This show may happen every day of the week, but a Friday night with Second City's main stage cast is always a guaranteed laugh. With biting satire, silly improv and classic sketches, these revues are not ones to miss.

Saturday

Produced by Matt McCreedy, Beer Beer Comedy gives you some of the best improv in the city, which makes for a guaranteed fun night out. Two tall cans (or any other one drink) are included with every $25 ticket — $20 for a general admission ticket.

Sunday

A staple of Comedy Bar's cabaret space, Crimson Wave is one of the best shows in the city, and is hosted by best friends (and best enemies) Jess Beaulieu and Natalie Norman. It has a rotating lineup of some of Toronto’s finest comedians every week.