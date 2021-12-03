Toronto's most famous comedy club returns this weekend at a brand new location

Toronto's famous Second City comedy club returns this weekend as it moves into its temporary home at 2800 Danforth Avenue.

It also happens to be the second home of Comedy Bar, the popular venue that has long had a home in Bloorcourt.

The collaboration between two of Toronto's most beloved venues for laughter and nights out has left many fans excited with a number of new shows planned for the coming months.

The new space will be able to seat about 170 people for previews of the new mainstage show Welcome Back to the Future starting this weekend.

Italian bakery and pizza place Mattachioni has temporarily moved into the kitchen so there will be food and drinks available for purchase on site.

On Monday, Second City launches a brand new edition of their fan-favourite holiday show titled Fast and the Furiously Festive.

For those who prefer standup comedy over sketch and improv, Comedy Bar Danforth will also be debuting a new show with Dave Merheje (Mr. D, Ramy) on Dec. 12.

Second City will be calling this location home for most of the next year, but hopes to move into their permanent new location at 1 York Street sometime in 2022.

"We're working away at York Street and are expecting some time in the third quarter of 2022 that Second City will be opening at that space," Gary Rideout Jr, Director of Business Development at Second City Toronto told blogTO.

Until then, Second City will be calling Comedy Bar Danforth home as those looking to laugh after a hectic couple years will have better options available than the company that made Canadian icons like Mike Myers, Colin Mochrie and Gilda Radner famous.