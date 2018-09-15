Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
comedy clubs toronto

The Best Comedy Clubs in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
The best comedy clubs in Toronto are where to go see the next potential SNL stars, test out your own chops or just blow off some steam with a few good belly laughs and a couple pints of beer. Home not only to improv, stand up, and variety shows but also workshops and classes, these clubs spread joy across the city.

Here are the best comedy clubs in Toronto.

Comedy Bar
1

Comedy Bar

Bloorcourt is proud to be home to one of Toronto’s loveliest basement comedy clubs with nightly shows from stand up comedians and improv troupes.

Second City
2

Second City

With a world renowned reputation that the Toronto chapter of this international comedy club in the Entertainment District more than upholds, this is the place to go if you want to see critically acclaimed comedy, and the place to study if you want to put yourself through comedy bootcamp.

Yuk Yuk's
3

Yuk Yuk's

A hub for Toronto’s Just For Laughs festival, this Entertainment District outpost of the international chain is a good place to go to see touring comics.

Absolute Comedy
4

Absolute Comedy

Shows run around $12 - $20 bucks at this classic Yonge & Eglinton club, but what they’re really known for are their $8 Pro/Am nights where three to five local amateurs perform on the same night as one or two weekend pros.

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre
5

Bad Dog Comedy Theatre

This upper floor comedy club in Bloorcourt is home to the theatre company of the same name. They run classes out of here and you can also rent out the intimate space.

Social Capital Theatre
6

Social Capital Theatre

There are shows every night on at least one of the two floors of this active improv-focused club above Black Swan Tavern on the Danforth.

The Corner East
7

The Corner East

Two minimalist, cozy locations of this comedy club dedicated to stand up (one in Leslieville and one on Queen West) are named for Toronto’s erstwhile Speaker’s Corner, and the same freedom of expression is embraced at both.

Rivoli
8

Rivoli

There’s a stage tucked away at the back of this bar and restaurant that’s played host to tons of musicians and comedians, including up and comers from Kids in the Hall back in the day.

The Underground Cafe
9

The Underground Cafe

The home of stoner comedy in Toronto, this 420-friendly lounge in Riverside is often packed with potheads enjoying hilarious $10 shows.

The Best Comedy Clubs in Toronto

The Best Comedy Clubs in Toronto

