The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto
The best live music venues in Toronto prove that the space music lovers congregate are here to stay. Some of these places have been around for decades, hosting international rock stars as well as our own indie darlings. Old or new, these are the spots to head for a weekend night that will leave your ears ringing in the best way possible.
Here are the best live music venues in Toronto.
Hannah Jor at the Opera House. Additional photos by Alejandro Santiago.
Join the conversation Load comments