Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
live music toronto

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best live music venues in Toronto prove that the space music lovers congregate are here to stay. Some of these places have been around for decades, hosting international rock stars as well as our own indie darlings. Old or new, these are the spots to head for a weekend night that will leave your ears ringing in the best way possible.

Here are the best live music venues in Toronto.

The Danforth Music Hall
1

The Danforth Music Hall

This giant venue situated on the street it's named for seats 1400 (yes, in real seats) and the floor is slightly inclined for great views of the stage.

Horseshoe Tavern
2

Horseshoe Tavern

This historic bar at Queen and Spadina is one of Toronto’s oldest, having played host to such acts as Willie Nelson and the Rolling Stones. There's billiards and a little front patio, and this modern era has seen the installation of a takeout window right into the A&W next door.

The Dakota Tavern
3

The Dakota Tavern

This little basement haunt at Dundas and Ossington has been a haven for country and bluegrass die hards for years now. Beer, bourbon and cowboy boots are never out of place at this spot with live music programming almost every night.

Lee's Palace
4

Lee's Palace

This massive, high-ceilinged Annex venue has gotten a makeover of sorts recently with a facelift given to its eccentric, all-over exterior mural and a takeout spot put in underneath. Regardless, it’s still where to go for shows from both local and touring bands of all stripes.

Mod Club
5

Mod Club

This Little Italy club isn’t the biggest but it certainly draws big acts such as Vanessa Carlton and The Weather Station and also hosts regular DJ nights.

Opera House
6

Opera House

A super-high balcony with its own bar at this Riverside institution allows for a bird’s eye view of performances. Around for over a hundred years, this place has also been a cinema and live theatre venue.

Phoenix Concert Theatre
7

Phoenix Concert Theatre

One of Toronto’s more slick, larger venues at 18,000 square feet, you can count on seeing bands like Minus The Bear, Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Suicidal Tendencies at this popular spot near Sherbourne and Wellesley.

Rebel
8

Rebel

This place in the Port Lands is part club, part gargantuan concert venue. It's easy to get drinks even at a reasonably packed show with plenty of bars and there's an upper balcony. The sound system and giant screens behind the huge stage are insane.

The Baby G
9

The Baby G

This is Toronto’s fiercely local venue on Dundas West. By the same folks that brought us The Garrison not far away, this is where to see the newest acts in town. An elevated stage, more unusual at a venue this size, allows for good views, and there’s a front and back bar.

Lead photo by

Hannah Jor at the Opera House. Additional photos by Alejandro Santiago.

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Event Venues in Toronto

The Best Live Theatre Venues in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Tattoo Parlours in Toronto

The Best Sangria in Toronto

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto

The Best Juice Bars in Toronto

The Best Restaurant Patios in Toronto

The Best Streetwear Shops in Toronto