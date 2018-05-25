The best event venues in Toronto instill all who enter them with a sense of awe and excitement. Some have been doing so for many years, some not as long, but either way the party's getting started when you step foot in one of these spaces.

Here are the best event venues in Toronto.

With space to spare, this historic Don Valley venue has the BMO Atrium, 28,000-square-foot CRH Gallery and Koerner Gardens, The Frances and Tim Price Terrace and the Young Welcome Centre to suit almost any event of any size.

Used as a film set for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, these buildings that once housed streetcars are now part of Toronto's event-savvy Artscape family and host everything from cider fests to farmers' markets.

With a history dating back to 1889, you're probably most familiar with this West Queen West venue as a concert space but the Main Hall, Drawing Room, Conversation Room and Longboat Hall all make for great event spaces with a Victorian feel.

This venue that originally opened in 1930 is a fixture at Yonge and College and has a whopping capacity of 1500 for a reception plus a full-on stage.

This one-of-a-kind Corktown venue operates out of a historic church built in 1871. Book this in-demand spot if you're the high ceilings and pillars type.

In the West Queen West neighbourhood down by the railway tracks, this raw industrial venue is capable of hosting festivals, shows and pop-ups.

This King East area space has an event hall, a lounge, meeting rooms, a terrace and more — all with a bird's eye view of the city. They also come equipped with all the requisite technology hookups.

With a mind-blowing rooftop terrace near Queen and Bathurst, this space meets the needs of everything from weddings to music videos to fashion shoots.

This modern space next to the Distillery District is unlike any other, with a patio area that's actually a vintage Airstream bus, a built-in bar with a chandelier and a 2500-square-foot main event space all in one spot.