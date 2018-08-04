The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Outlet malls near Toronto might be a bit of a mission to get to but they are well worth the trek once you see the deals. These are the destinations where you'll find big name brands at rock bottom prices.

Here's a round-up of outlet malls in and around Toronto.

With over 200 stores, Vaughan Mills is the GTA's all-star outlet mall. Everyday shops like Laura, Winners, and Suzy Shier are accompanied by heavy-hitters like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria's Secret.

Mississauga's Heartland Town Centre is home to outlet stores of Aldo, Harry Rosen and Gap plus the second ever Jollibee in the GTA.

Shoppers looking for a more upscale outlet experience should head to Halton Hills. The Steeles West location draws crowds eager to get their hands on lower-priced goods from big brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and J. Crew.

The outlets found at Dufferin St. and Orfus Rd. are a must-visit for bargain hunters. It boasts a cheese outlet, Stitches, Nine West, Suzy Shier, Roots 73 and more.

Welcome to your average savings haven near the 427 and the QEW. You'll recognize stores like Guess, Levi's, Nygard, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

At this Niagara Falls outlet you'll discover deals on sportswear from Nike, Adidas and Reebok. It's set up in a strip mall fashion, so come prepared with good walking shoes.

This other Niagara Falls option, the stores here range from outerwear staples including Columbia and The North Face as well as higher-end options like Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.

Located on Weston Road in Woodbridge, the Colossus Centre has a healthy mix of outlet stores. When it comes to deals, there's a Roots 73, Marshalls and Guess.

Although it's an hour from downtown Toronto, the outlet mall in Cookstown is worth the drive for their consistent store-wide deals and varied outlet selection. Buyers make the trip for factory stores of Banana Republic, Adidas, Crocs, Guess, Polo Ralph Lauren and Nike.

This bargain stop's outlet stores near Sheppard and Allan Road offer crucial savings on key household items, food and kitchenware. Stock up on cooking necessities and urban dishware at Corning. When you're done there head over to Almost Perfect for low-priced frozen foods.