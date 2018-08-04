Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
outlet malls toronto

The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Outlet malls near Toronto might be a bit of a mission to get to but they are well worth the trek once you see the deals. These are the destinations where you'll find big name brands at rock bottom prices.

Here's a round-up of outlet malls in and around Toronto.

Vaughan Mills

With over 200 stores, Vaughan Mills is the GTA's all-star outlet mall. Everyday shops like Laura, Winners, and Suzy Shier are accompanied by heavy-hitters like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Victoria's Secret.

Heartland Town Centre

Mississauga's Heartland Town Centre is home to outlet stores of Aldo, Harry Rosen and Gap plus the second ever Jollibee in the GTA.

Toronto Premium Outlets

Shoppers looking for a more upscale outlet experience should head to Halton Hills. The Steeles West location draws crowds eager to get their hands on lower-priced goods from big brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and J. Crew.

Orfus Road Outlets

The outlets found at Dufferin St. and Orfus Rd. are a must-visit for bargain hunters. It boasts a cheese outlet, Stitches, Nine West, Suzy Shier, Roots 73 and more.

Dixie Outlet Mall

Welcome to your average savings haven near the 427 and the QEW. You'll recognize stores like Guess, Levi's, Nygard, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

Canada One

At this Niagara Falls outlet you'll discover deals on sportswear from Nike, Adidas and Reebok. It's set up in a strip mall fashion, so come prepared with good walking shoes.

Outlet Collection at Niagara

This other Niagara Falls option, the stores here range from outerwear staples including Columbia and The North Face as well as higher-end options like Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss.

RioCan Colossus Centre

Located on Weston Road in Woodbridge, the Colossus Centre has a healthy mix of outlet stores. When it comes to deals, there's a Roots 73, Marshalls and Guess.

Tanger Outlets

Although it's an hour from downtown Toronto, the outlet mall in Cookstown is worth the drive for their consistent store-wide deals and varied outlet selection. Buyers make the trip for factory stores of Banana Republic, Adidas, Crocs, Guess, Polo Ralph Lauren and Nike.

Factory Outlet Plaza

This bargain stop's outlet stores near Sheppard and Allan Road offer crucial savings on key household items, food and kitchenware. Stock up on cooking necessities and urban dishware at Corning. When you're done there head over to Almost Perfect for low-priced frozen foods.

Lead photo by

Toronto Premium Outlets

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Toronto startup is about to revolutionize the bra

Muji planning massive expansion in downtown Toronto

The top 7 warehouse sales in Toronto this August

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this August

Toronto's favourite fabric store is closing

Someone is now judging our politicians' fashion choices at Queen's Park

Korean beauty brand VDL Cosmetics opening first Toronto location