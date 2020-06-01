Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto premium outlet

Toronto Premium Outlet mall is now open and it's already drawing huge crowds

Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Premium Outlet mall is open again and people seem ready to shop again at one of the best places to find a deal.

The GTA's largest outlet mall welcomed back customers last week to explore many of its designer outlets that had been closed as part of the province-wide lockdown.

Crowds arrived ready to spend and excited to pick up some quality goods for cheap.

Clips from the scene show people lined up at nearly every turn waiting to get into stores like Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger

Mask and physical distancing measures appear to have been loosely observed throughout the outdoor shopping centre.

Signs indicating physical distancing protocols and hand sanitizer were placed around the mall, as well as limitations on how many people could enter stores at one time.

The reopening of other stores in Ontario like Winners and HomeSense have drawn massive lineups with people even bringing chairs to sit on while they wait.

Shopping malls, however, have had a slower time reopening since the Ontario government allowed certain retail stores to reopen.

So far malls have been able to reopen stores with street entrances with some offering curbside pickup.

But many shopping malls remain closed except for essential services and select retailers as they work to reopen under the province guidelines for health and safety.

Lead photo by

Video still

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto Premium Outlet mall is now open and it's already drawing huge crowds

Historic event venue in Toronto now does socially distanced weddings

This is when nail salons will open in Ontario

These are the stores open at shopping malls in and around Toronto

10 stores to get engagement rings in Toronto right now

This is why you can get a massage but not a haircut in Ontario right now

Some H&M stores have reopened in Ontario

When are shopping malls opening in Ontario and what will be different?