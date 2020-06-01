Toronto Premium Outlet mall is now open and it's already drawing huge crowds

Toronto Premium Outlet mall is open again and people seem ready to shop again at one of the best places to find a deal.

The GTA's largest outlet mall welcomed back customers last week to explore many of its designer outlets that had been closed as part of the province-wide lockdown.

Crowds arrived ready to spend and excited to pick up some quality goods for cheap.

A major Toronto outlet mall has reopened its doors- Toronto Premium Outlets has strict safety precautions in place but the mall is drawing big crowds. Long lineups were spotted there this afternoon. Full story tonight at 6. pic.twitter.com/RzsHDzgwpi — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 31, 2020

Clips from the scene show people lined up at nearly every turn waiting to get into stores like Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger.

Mask and physical distancing measures appear to have been loosely observed throughout the outdoor shopping centre.

If you’re not comfortable with the crowds at Toronto Premium Outlet , here’s an idea ... DONT GO! #cp24 — Mr. Negative (@akaSmall_Kitten) June 1, 2020

Signs indicating physical distancing protocols and hand sanitizer were placed around the mall, as well as limitations on how many people could enter stores at one time.

The reopening of other stores in Ontario like Winners and HomeSense have drawn massive lineups with people even bringing chairs to sit on while they wait.

Shopping malls, however, have had a slower time reopening since the Ontario government allowed certain retail stores to reopen.

So far malls have been able to reopen stores with street entrances with some offering curbside pickup.

But many shopping malls remain closed except for essential services and select retailers as they work to reopen under the province guidelines for health and safety.