There were massive lineups in Ontario for the reopening of HomeSense

The reopening of HomeSense and Winners across Ontario today meant that people lined up in droves all day to get inside.

Since closing their doors at the beginning of the lockdown, the discount brands (along with other brands under the TJX banner like Marshalls), shoppers have been deprived of perusing their favourite stores thanks to TJX's frustrating lack of online shopping options.

@AM980News HomeSense and winners reopening on wonderland road... Yikes pic.twitter.com/TzfuWy1Iq8 — Jumberlack (@OkayTohKay) May 27, 2020

Evidently they couldn't wait to get back to it, if the huge, sometimes reckless, queues were anything to go by.

Winners and HomeSense reopened today and this was the line up outside the Fairway Plaza location this morning - @UncleJoeyy pic.twitter.com/gvlkGUckXp — 91.5 The Beat (@915theBeat) May 27, 2020

Multiple locations of the chain from Sarnia to Ottawa drew huge lineups of people waiting anxiously to get in before stores opened at 11 a.m.

Line almost reaching The Home Depot on Wonderland Rd here in #ldnont for @HomeSenseCanada 99.9% woman 😂. (Lines also long for winners/marshalls) Even Woman in lawnchairs. Hoping at some point I can get in. #economyfixed pic.twitter.com/wQkgJd743o — Dani (@dani_y28) May 27, 2020

The HomeSense in London, Ontario off Wonderland Road was particularly crowded, with a line that stretched all the way down the sidewalk.

People even brought their own lawn chairs, which all things considered, is always a smart move.

Line-up is getting serious up in here. pic.twitter.com/FwIprI8wK6 — Jay Maddog Michaels - Sir Talks-alot (@JayOnTheRushTO) May 27, 2020

The Winners in Windsor-Essex also saw a lengthy line that stretched down...

The lineup outside the reopening HomeSense at South Keys this morning. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/ACJlJMvVed — 580 CFRA (@CFRAOttawa) May 27, 2020

... as did Ottawa's HomeSense at South Keys. And the one in Kingston.

Someone posted this on fb.. the line for winners in Chatham... Chatham, Ontario... I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like in bigger cities :/ pic.twitter.com/3d5AUBlF3H — 🌷𝓴𝓪𝓻𝓪 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓮🌷 (@karamarieeee) May 27, 2020

The locaton in Chatham, Ontario, pretty much looked like a party, with zero physical distancing to speak of.

Waterloo's Fairway Plaza was absolutely packed, with not as many people wearing masks as expected for a lineup of that size.

So everyone was pissed off at the trinity bellwoods people, but suddenly it’s ok for thousands of ppl to crowd ikea, winners and homesense with no masks? pic.twitter.com/rCqaddPs0n — Likeseriously (@Likeseriously6) May 27, 2020

While the company has stated that they've implemented new in-store measures like protective screens, PPE for staff, and more cleaning, not everyone thinks it's a good idea that these massive stores are reopening to the public.

While the permitted number of people allowed inside stores have been reduced, the reckless lineups outside some locations show those measures might not be enough.