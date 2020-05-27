Fashion & Style
homesense reopening

There were massive lineups in Ontario for the reopening of HomeSense

The reopening of HomeSense and Winners  across Ontario today meant that people lined up in droves all day to get inside. 

Since closing their doors at the beginning of the lockdown, the discount  brands (along with other brands under the TJX banner like Marshalls), shoppers have been deprived of perusing their favourite stores thanks to TJX's frustrating lack of online shopping options.

Evidently they couldn't wait to get back to it, if the huge, sometimes reckless, queues were anything to go by. 

Multiple locations of the chain from Sarnia to Ottawa drew huge lineups of people waiting anxiously to get in before stores opened at 11 a.m. 

The HomeSense in London, Ontario off Wonderland Road was particularly crowded, with a line that stretched all the way down the sidewalk. 

People even brought their own lawn chairs, which all things considered, is always a smart move. 

The Winners in Windsor-Essex also saw a lengthy line that stretched down...

... as did Ottawa's HomeSense at South Keys. And the one in Kingston.

The locaton in Chatham, Ontario, pretty much looked like a party, with zero physical distancing to speak of. 

Waterloo's Fairway Plaza was absolutely packed, with not as many people wearing masks as expected for a lineup of that size.

While the company has stated that they've implemented new in-store measures like protective screens, PPE for staff, and more cleaning, not everyone thinks it's a good idea that these massive stores are reopening to the public. 

While the permitted number of people allowed inside stores have been reduced, the reckless lineups outside some locations show those measures might not be enough. 

