Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
winners reopening ontario

Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Ontario

Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Ontario. The discount chains are opening the doors to most of their stores tomorrow, May 27, across the province.

The brands opened stores in other parts of Canada last week.

Additional stores under the TJX banner like Marshalls will be reopening as well.

The stores have been closed since the province-wide lockdown began and was made all the more painful due the company's frustrating lack of an online shopping option.

The company recently outlined the new in-store measures shoppers can expect upon reopening, including enhanced cleaning, protective screens at cash registers, physical distancing measures and personal protective equipment for staff.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks and the company's return policy has been updated in light of the closure.

The absence of Winners and HomeSense has been particularly hard on many, seemingly more so than other stores, in part because of its hodgepodge of quality product offerings and its inexplicable gift of always having exactly what you're looking for.

Opening hours for each Winners and HomeSense differ by location and some stores located inside of malls do not yet have an opening date.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

IKEA stores in Toronto and Ontario are now open

Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Ontario

This is how spas in Ontario are preparing to reopen

This is how to support stylists and barbers before hair salons open in Toronto

Furniture stores in Toronto start to cautiously reopen with new rules for shoppers

35 clothing and retail stores now open in Toronto

People in Toronto are now getting black market haircuts

Toronto clothing store reopens with plexiglass barriers between staff and customers