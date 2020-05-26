Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Ontario. The discount chains are opening the doors to most of their stores tomorrow, May 27, across the province.

The brands opened stores in other parts of Canada last week.

Additional stores under the TJX banner like Marshalls will be reopening as well.

PSA: all the winners & homesense locations in Windsor open on may 27th........ ur welcome — 𝒮 (@sarahrlogan) May 23, 2020

The stores have been closed since the province-wide lockdown began and was made all the more painful due the company's frustrating lack of an online shopping option.

I miss wasting my time at Home Sense — Maria José (@aglimpseofmaria) May 22, 2020

The company recently outlined the new in-store measures shoppers can expect upon reopening, including enhanced cleaning, protective screens at cash registers, physical distancing measures and personal protective equipment for staff.

Customers are encouraged to wear masks and the company's return policy has been updated in light of the closure.

Places like IKEA, Winners, Homesense, etc. are the adult versions of playgrounds — RJ❀ (@_rosej) May 26, 2020

The absence of Winners and HomeSense has been particularly hard on many, seemingly more so than other stores, in part because of its hodgepodge of quality product offerings and its inexplicable gift of always having exactly what you're looking for.

The Winners/Homesense withdrawals have officially started. There are so many things I need for the house that I can’t find online but KNOW is sitting in a winners somewhere right now waiting for me — Becs👸🏼 (@bec_porter) May 23, 2020

Opening hours for each Winners and HomeSense differ by location and some stores located inside of malls do not yet have an opening date.