These are the stores open at shopping malls in and around Toronto

Retail stores at Toronto malls are starting to open as restrictions begin to lift in Ontario.

With new safety protocols in place, certain retailers in major shopping malls have carefully planned out how to allow shoppers browse to their heart’s content while maintaining safe physical distances.

Here's a list of the retail stores open for in-store shopping and curbside pickup at malls in and around Toronto right now.

In-store shopping

Canadian Tire

Shoppers Drug Mart*

LensCrafters*

Hudson's Bay

Saks Fifth Avenue

H&M

*Accessible via the Queen Street and Dundas Street entrances

Curbside pickup

Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue (entrance at 37 Richmond St. W.)

JOEY Restaurants (Dundas Street)

Nordstrom (Yonge Street entrance)

Best Buy (off Dundas Street and Bay Street)

Canadian Tire (off Dundas Street and the Dundas Parkade)

Samsung

Starbucks (at 55/65 Dundas St. W.)

In-store shopping

Indigo

Sport Chek

Saks Fifth Avenue (off-hours shopping from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. only by appointment)

Hudson's Bay

Urban Planet

Pusateri's (opens at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for elderly shoppers)

Shoppers Drug Mart (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)

Scotiabank (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)

LensCrafters (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet for on-call/emergency)

Showcase (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)

Curbside pickup

Nordstrom (at entrance closest to parking lot #7)

Hudson's Bay (at their lower lot next to P1)

Joey Restaurant (at exterior entrance)

Cactus Club Cafe (at exterior entrance)

The Keg (at exterior entrance)

Pickle Barrel (at exterior entrance)

Starbucks (at exterior entrance)

Starbucks at Indigo (at exterior entrance)

In-store shopping

Hudson's Bay

Marshalls / Homesense

Curbside pickup

Hudson's Bay

In-store shopping

Anthropologie

Azadi

Bell

Brown's Shoes

Dove Cleaners

Freedom Mobile

GNC

LCBO

LensCrafters (by appointment only)

Lindt

McEwan

Metro

New Balance

Northboys

Night & Day Decor

Pandora (opening June 2)

Olsen Europe

Spanner

SoftMoc ShoeRack

TD Bank

Tristan

YellowKorner

Curbside pickup

Tristan

Aroma Espresso Bar

Beauty Boutique by Shoppers

Bier Markt

Chipotle

Cineplex VIP Cinema (only open for food orders)

Demetres

Jack Astor's Bar and Grill

Joey’ Don Mills

Ice 'n Cake

Mantra

Paramount

Pi Co.

Pizza Pizza

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Rock'N Deli

Roots

South Street Burger

Starbucks Reserve (takeout only)

The Good Son

Taylor's Landing

In-store shopping

Hudson's Bay

Saks Off Fifth

Sporting Life

Marshalls

Curbside pickup

Hudson's Bay

Sporting Life

In-store shopping

Banana Republic

Holt Renfrew

Hudson’s Bay

Indigo

Urban Behavior

LensCrafters (by appointment only)

Scotiabank

Shoppers Drug Mart

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery

Crate & Barrel (Curbside Pickup Lot: Blue)

Holt Renfrew

Hudson’s Bay (Curbside Pickup Lot: Purple)

Indigo (Curbside Pickup Lot: Yellow)

Lindt (Lot J entrance beside Shoppers Drug Mart - Curbside Pickup Lot: Purple)

Nordstrom

The Cheesecake Factory (takeout and delivery via DoorDash)

Chick-fil-A (takeout and delivery via DoorDash)

JOEY Restaurant (takeout and food and grocery delivery via DoorDash)

Moxie’s (takeout and delivery via SkipTheDishes and coming soon to DoorDash)

The Pickle Barrel (takeout and delivery via DoorDash, SkipTheDishes, and UberEats)

TORA (takeout via Ritual and delivery via UberEats)

Yogen Fruz

In-store shopping

No Frills (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for seniors and people with disabilities to shop)

Walmart (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Friday for seniors and people with disabilities)

Bank of Montreal/BMO (use the Dufferin Street entrance doors located near Marshalls)

LCBO

The Beer Store (bottle returns suspended until further notice)

Showcase (use the entrance doors located near Winners)

Lou Miceli’s Garden Centre

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery

Swiss Chalet

KFC/Taco Bell (in the Dufferin Mall parking lot off of Croatia Street for takeout or delivery from Uber Eats)

In-store shopping

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World

DSW

H&M

Laura Superstore

Pro Hockey Life

Toys "R" Us

Saks Off 5th

Urban Planet

Winners/Homesense

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery

Pickle Barrel

Szechuan Szechuan

In-store shopping

Alterna Savings

Best Buy

Bulk Barn

CIBC

Scarborough Town Dental Centre (emergency treatment only)

DHL

Dollarama

Hudson’s Bay

Jump Plus

La-Z-Boy

LCBO

LensCrafters (emergency treatment only)

Nutrition House

Pearle Vision (emergency treatment only)

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Scotiabank (by appointment from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Shoppers Drug Mart

Showcase (seniors can shop until 5:30 p.m.)

Real Canadian Superstore (wheelchair accessibility/pregnant/seniors 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)

TD Bank

Urban Behaviour (exterior entrance)

Walmart

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery

Best Buy

Hudson’s Bay

Boston Pizza

Jack Astor’s Bar & Grill

Milestones

Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar

Swiss Chalet

Urban Behaviour

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

In-store shopping

GUCCI Boutique at Holt Renfrew (entrance 3 only)

Harry Rosen (entrance 3 only)

Holt Renfrew (Holt Renfrew's South Entrance - Men's)

Hudson’s Bay (near GoodLife/Earls - next to Entrance 1)

Indigo (entrance 7 only)

Sport Chek (entrance 8 only)

Tiffany & Co. at Holt Renfrew (Holt Renfrew's South Entrance - Men's)

Bank of Montreal/BMO

LCBO

Canada Post (next to Sport Chek)

Canada Post (next to Shoppers Drug Mart)

DHL

Dollarama

Genesis (by appointment only)

Nutrition House

LensCrafters

Scotiabank

Shoppers Drug Mart

Showcase

Walmart

Whole Foods

Curbside pickup, takeout or delivery

COACH

Crate & Barrel

GUCCI at Holt Renfrew

Holt Renfrew

Hudson’s Bay

Sport Chek

Basil Box

Boston Pizza

Dal Moro’s Fresh Pasta To Go

Earls Kitchen and Bar

LCBO

Popeyes

Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar

The Rec Room

In-store shopping

Nature's Health Food

Bell

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Le Greeka

Subway

Absolute Dollar

Gateway Lotto/Info Booth

Gateway Newstands

Food Basics

Home Depot

Walmart

CIBC Lower Level

CIBC Upper Level

H&R Block

Cash For You

Freedom Mobile

Value Mobile

Dr. Hillary Ma & Associates (by appointment only and for emergency services)

Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery

Tropical Joes

Tim Hortons

Popeyes

Home Depot

Walmart

Real Fruit Bubble Tea

Le Greeka

Subway

What's open

Pacific Medical Pharmacy

Doctor offices (by appointment only)

The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (Canada)

Ding Dong Grocery

SBS (Sino Canada Products Inc.)

Bubble tea shops (PresoTea, Encounter, Mr. Sun)

Notebook Outlet (including computer repair services)

Bluewave Digital

Argo Ink Supplies

Ciyo

Station 28

Unlimited Auto Parts

Sono Wong CPA Professional Corp. (taxation services)

Phone Depot (including repair services)

Some vendors on the second floor food court (for takeout and delivery only)

Only essential businesses are open at this mall. Pacific Mall does not have curbside pickup services. For specific store-related inquiries, shoppers should contact security at 905-470-6006.

What's Open