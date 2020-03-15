These are the stores open at shopping malls in and around Toronto
Retail stores at Toronto malls are starting to open as restrictions begin to lift in Ontario.
With new safety protocols in place, certain retailers in major shopping malls have carefully planned out how to allow shoppers browse to their heart’s content while maintaining safe physical distances.
Here's a list of the retail stores open for in-store shopping and curbside pickup at malls in and around Toronto right now.
Eaton Centre
In-store shopping
- Canadian Tire
- Shoppers Drug Mart*
- LensCrafters*
- Hudson's Bay
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- H&M
*Accessible via the Queen Street and Dundas Street entrances
Curbside pickup
- Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue (entrance at 37 Richmond St. W.)
- JOEY Restaurants (Dundas Street)
- Nordstrom (Yonge Street entrance)
- Best Buy (off Dundas Street and Bay Street)
- Canadian Tire (off Dundas Street and the Dundas Parkade)
- Samsung
- Starbucks (at 55/65 Dundas St. W.)
Sherway Gardens
In-store shopping
- Indigo
- Sport Chek
- Saks Fifth Avenue (off-hours shopping from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. only by appointment)
- Hudson's Bay
- Urban Planet
- Pusateri's (opens at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for elderly shoppers)
- Shoppers Drug Mart (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)
- Scotiabank (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)
- LensCrafters (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet for on-call/emergency)
- Showcase (accessible via Door 3 by CF Valet)
Curbside pickup
- Nordstrom (at entrance closest to parking lot #7)
- Hudson's Bay (at their lower lot next to P1)
- Joey Restaurant (at exterior entrance)
- Cactus Club Cafe (at exterior entrance)
- The Keg (at exterior entrance)
- Pickle Barrel (at exterior entrance)
- Starbucks (at exterior entrance)
- Starbucks at Indigo (at exterior entrance)
Fairview Mall
In-store shopping
- Hudson's Bay
- Marshalls / Homesense
Curbside pickup
- Hudson's Bay
Shops at Don Mills
In-store shopping
- Anthropologie
- Azadi
- Bell
- Brown's Shoes
- Dove Cleaners
- Freedom Mobile
- GNC
- LCBO
- LensCrafters (by appointment only)
- Lindt
- McEwan
- Metro
- New Balance
- Northboys
- Night & Day Decor
- Pandora (opening June 2)
- Olsen Europe
- Spanner
- SoftMoc ShoeRack
- TD Bank
- Tristan
- YellowKorner
Curbside pickup
- Tristan
- Aroma Espresso Bar
- Beauty Boutique by Shoppers
- Bier Markt
- Chipotle
- Cineplex VIP Cinema (only open for food orders)
- Demetres
- Jack Astor's Bar and Grill
- Joey’ Don Mills
- Ice 'n Cake
- Mantra
- Paramount
- Pi Co.
- Pizza Pizza
- Real Fruit Bubble Tea
- Rock'N Deli
- Roots
- South Street Burger
- Starbucks Reserve (takeout only)
- The Good Son
- Taylor's Landing
Markville Mall
In-store shopping
- Hudson's Bay
- Saks Off Fifth
- Sporting Life
- Marshalls
Curbside pickup
- Hudson's Bay
- Sporting Life
Yorkdale Mall
In-store shopping
- Banana Republic
- Holt Renfrew
- Hudson’s Bay
- Indigo
- Urban Behavior
- LensCrafters (by appointment only)
- Scotiabank
- Shoppers Drug Mart
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery
- Crate & Barrel (Curbside Pickup Lot: Blue)
- Holt Renfrew
- Hudson’s Bay (Curbside Pickup Lot: Purple)
- Indigo (Curbside Pickup Lot: Yellow)
- Lindt (Lot J entrance beside Shoppers Drug Mart - Curbside Pickup Lot: Purple)
- Nordstrom
- The Cheesecake Factory (takeout and delivery via DoorDash)
- Chick-fil-A (takeout and delivery via DoorDash)
- JOEY Restaurant (takeout and food and grocery delivery via DoorDash)
- Moxie’s (takeout and delivery via SkipTheDishes and coming soon to DoorDash)
- The Pickle Barrel (takeout and delivery via DoorDash, SkipTheDishes, and UberEats)
- TORA (takeout via Ritual and delivery via UberEats)
- Yogen Fruz
Dufferin Mall
In-store shopping
- No Frills (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for seniors and people with disabilities to shop)
- Walmart (open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Friday for seniors and people with disabilities)
- Bank of Montreal/BMO (use the Dufferin Street entrance doors located near Marshalls)
- LCBO
- The Beer Store (bottle returns suspended until further notice)
- Showcase (use the entrance doors located near Winners)
- Lou Miceli’s Garden Centre
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery
- Swiss Chalet
- KFC/Taco Bell (in the Dufferin Mall parking lot off of Croatia Street for takeout or delivery from Uber Eats)
Vaughan Mills
In-store shopping
- Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World
- DSW
- H&M
- Laura Superstore
- Pro Hockey Life
- Toys "R" Us
- Saks Off 5th
- Urban Planet
- Winners/Homesense
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery
- Pickle Barrel
- Szechuan Szechuan
Scarborough Town Centre
In-store shopping
- Alterna Savings
- Best Buy
- Bulk Barn
- CIBC
- Scarborough Town Dental Centre (emergency treatment only)
- DHL
- Dollarama
- Hudson’s Bay
- Jump Plus
- La-Z-Boy
- LCBO
- LensCrafters (emergency treatment only)
- Nutrition House
- Pearle Vision (emergency treatment only)
- Real Fruit Bubble Tea
- Scotiabank (by appointment from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Showcase (seniors can shop until 5:30 p.m.)
- Real Canadian Superstore (wheelchair accessibility/pregnant/seniors 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.)
- TD Bank
- Urban Behaviour (exterior entrance)
- Walmart
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery
- Best Buy
- Hudson’s Bay
- Boston Pizza
- Jack Astor’s Bar & Grill
- Milestones
- Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar
- Swiss Chalet
- Urban Behaviour
- Real Fruit Bubble Tea
Square One Shopping Centre
In-store shopping
- GUCCI Boutique at Holt Renfrew (entrance 3 only)
- Harry Rosen (entrance 3 only)
- Holt Renfrew (Holt Renfrew's South Entrance - Men's)
- Hudson’s Bay (near GoodLife/Earls - next to Entrance 1)
- Indigo (entrance 7 only)
- Sport Chek (entrance 8 only)
- Tiffany & Co. at Holt Renfrew (Holt Renfrew's South Entrance - Men's)
- Bank of Montreal/BMO
- LCBO
- Canada Post (next to Sport Chek)
- Canada Post (next to Shoppers Drug Mart)
- DHL
- Dollarama
- Genesis (by appointment only)
- Nutrition House
- LensCrafters
- Scotiabank
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Showcase
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Curbside pickup, takeout or delivery
- COACH
- Crate & Barrel
- GUCCI at Holt Renfrew
- Holt Renfrew
- Hudson’s Bay
- Sport Chek
- Basil Box
- Boston Pizza
- Dal Moro’s Fresh Pasta To Go
- Earls Kitchen and Bar
- LCBO
- Popeyes
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate
- Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar
- The Rec Room
Gerrard Square
In-store shopping
- Nature's Health Food
- Bell
- Real Fruit Bubble Tea
- Le Greeka
- Subway
- Absolute Dollar
- Gateway Lotto/Info Booth
- Gateway Newstands
- Food Basics
- Home Depot
- Walmart
- CIBC Lower Level
- CIBC Upper Level
- H&R Block
- Cash For You
- Freedom Mobile
- Value Mobile
- Dr. Hillary Ma & Associates (by appointment only and for emergency services)
Curbside pickup, takeout and delivery
- Tropical Joes
- Tim Hortons
- Popeyes
- Home Depot
- Walmart
- Real Fruit Bubble Tea
- Le Greeka
- Subway
Pacific Mall
What's open
- Pacific Medical Pharmacy
- Doctor offices (by appointment only)
- The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (Canada)
- Ding Dong Grocery
- SBS (Sino Canada Products Inc.)
- Bubble tea shops (PresoTea, Encounter, Mr. Sun)
- Notebook Outlet (including computer repair services)
- Bluewave Digital
- Argo Ink Supplies
- Ciyo
- Station 28
- Unlimited Auto Parts
- Sono Wong CPA Professional Corp. (taxation services)
- Phone Depot (including repair services)
- Some vendors on the second floor food court (for takeout and delivery only)
Only essential businesses are open at this mall. Pacific Mall does not have curbside pickup services. For specific store-related inquiries, shoppers should contact security at 905-470-6006.
Woodbine Mall
What's Open
- Hudson's Bay (exterior entrance only)
- Dollarama
- Oliver Jewellery
- Boss Sound
- S&H Health
- TD Bank (exterior entrance only)
- PharmaChoice
- GNC
- Showcase
- H&R Block
- Lotto Kiosk
- LensCrafters (by appointment only)
