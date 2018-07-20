Jollibee in Mississauga opens to huge crowds

The wait is over for Jollibee fans in search of a second GTA location, which means the wait is just beginning for anyone who wants to actually eat there.

Toronto's most lineup-worthy fast food import opened its highly-anticipated new restaurant inside Mississauga's Seafood City Supermarket this morning.

Of course, fans of the Filipino chain were already waiting outside as of 1 a.m. Thursday night, if not earlier.

Jollibee Mississauga Opening A post shared by Jose Jacinto Juan (@josjacjua) on Jul 20, 2018 at 3:27am PDT

Hundreds of people are in line outside the Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga as of 9 a.m. on Friday morning, along with the brand's friendly honey bee mascot.

Jollibee was expecting this no doubt, after what happened when it opened its first Toronto location (in Scarborough) three months ago.

We aren't seeing tickets for the queue just yet, but transactions are being limited to $60, maximum.

Customers can currently purchase two Jolly Crispy Chicken buckets, 10 Yum Burgers (with or without cheese) and 10 of Jollibee's famous Peach Mango Pies before hitting the limit, which sounds pretty good to me.

The dedicated fans at Seafood City today won't be the first to try Jollibee Mississauga, however.

A pre-opening event on Thursday saw staffers roll out a gigantic (I'm talking HUGE) bucket of fried chicken for guests to snack on while their bee danced around all cute-like.

He really is a great mascot, by the way. I don't know what bees have to do with spaghetti and fried chicken, but just look at him go!

The first 100 people to spend $20 or more at the new Jollibee in Mississauga today will get a free stuffed bee toy, according to the company.

As for how to get one of those giant Jolly Crispy Chicken buckets, I have no idea, but something tells me they probably cost more than what you can spend with a $60 limit.