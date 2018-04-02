People waited until almost 3am at first Toronto Jollibee

Lineups for the grand opening of Jollibee continued well into the night on Easter Sunday.

We were in line for almost 9 hours but after I tasted my first chickenjoy and spaghetti in 5 years, all I could think about is how much it reminds me of home. #JollibeeScarborough pic.twitter.com/prNpo6JYhs — shan (@shan_dia) April 2, 2018

The first 40 people to spend over $30 were awarded a free year’s supply of fried chicken, while the first 300 received a plush toy of the Jollibee mascot.

So Jollibee Scarborough finally opened today, and the line was 7 hours long. 7 HOURS. Friend got there at 7am opening and left at 3pm 😰 — Cap'n Canada 🇨🇦 (@LUCKxurious) April 2, 2018

Luckily, those who stuck it out for seven hours or more all got a taste.

The last of nearly 7000 customers was served at 2:24 a.m. this morning.