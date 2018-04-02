Eat & Drink
People waited until almost 3am at first Toronto Jollibee

Lineups for the grand opening of Jollibee continued well into the night on Easter Sunday.

The first 40 people to spend over $30 were awarded a free year’s supply of fried chicken, while the first 300 received a plush toy of the Jollibee mascot.

Luckily, those who stuck it out for seven hours or more all got a taste.

The last of nearly 7000 customers was served at 2:24 a.m. this morning.

Lead photo by

Victoria Frantsev

