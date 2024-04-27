Huge Asian street food festival happening in Toronto this summer

A massive celebration of Asian street food and cultures is taking place right on the northern border of Toronto this summer — and it's completely free to attend.

Back for their 21st year, the Federation of Chinese Canadians in Markham are bringing back their wildly popular and totally delicious Taste of Asia Festival this summer.

While the event might be technically taking place in Markham, taking over the intersection of Kennedy and Steeles, it'll be attracting revelers and hungry foodies from all across Toronto and the GTA.

The festival gives you — as the name implies — a taste of Asia's many diverse countries and cultures with over 150 food vendors cooking up everything from boba to bulgogi.

While the food is certainly the star of the show, there are plenty of other things to pass your time during the festival.

You can count on live dance and music performances from a number of international artists and talks from guest speakers alongside carnival rides and games to keep you having fun between your meals.

This year's Taste of Asia festival is taking place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 28, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30.