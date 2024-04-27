Ajax sports bar opening first Toronto location

An Ajax-based sports bar is about to open their second location, but this time they're coming to Toronto.

Ajax's Greedy Goose Sports Bar is a go-to spot to nibble on a surprisingly comprehensive selection of menu items while watching the big game — any big game — on their numerous wide screen TVs.

The spot's lively atmosphere and menu, which includes sports bar staples like wings, nachos and onion rings alongside more surprising additions like Veal Marsala, Chicken Souvlaki and Seafood Penne Puttanesca, have cemented it as an instant favourite in the neighbourhood.

Now, Toronto sports fans are about to get their shot at getting in on the action, because according to signage that's been recently posted, the bar is opening a new location in the city.

While the finer details of the bar — such as when it will be opening — are under wraps for now, it is taking up residence at 803 King West, filling the space that used to house Irish bar Foggy Dew and, most recently, controversial nightclub Hyde Social.

blogTO reached out to Greedy Goose Sports Bar for more details about the new spot, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Looks like all there is to do for the time being is get excited.