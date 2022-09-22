There's now a push to get a popular King West club shut down after noise complaints

While most local politicians are usually in the game of trying to preserve local businesses (especially post-lockdown), one candidate running for Toronto City Council this year has a very unique platform focused on getting one in particular shut down.

Nightclub Hyde Social, which opened earlier this year, has caused quite a stir in its King West neighbourhood, serving as the source behind tons of noise complaints, especially from those who live in the Citysphere condos above it.

Located at King and Niagara, the business is further west than the strip of King known for its boisterous nightlife, and apparently pumps its music so loud on weekend evenings and early mornings that it can be heard inside apartments on the eighth floor.

Many have called the city's 311 line to bemoan Hyde's noise, question its business license, and inquire into the legality of its loading and unloading practices, which apparently includes items being loudly moved around and transported during early morning hours.

While residents have not gotten any action from the city nor have been able to resolve their issues with the club's management, prospective Ward 10 – Spadina-Fort York Councillor Arber Puci is promising his constituents that he will take care of it by closing the club's doors, for good.

"I am promising to the residents of King West that as my first action as councillor, I will shut down Hyde Social so you can finally get a good night's sleep," Puci wrote on Twitter this week, citing a news article about how the club has been keeping residents in the area awake and interfering with their day-to-day life.

"It is time to stand up to noise, Toronto."

While there have been many complaints about the establishment, people don't seem all that receptive to Puci's idea, with some saying that singling out one business seems unfair, and others calling him a "buzzkill."

Some also point out that as a councillor, Puci wouldn't really have the power to close it anyways.

The would-be councillor clarifies to blogTO that the main issue is the fact that Hyde is actually licenced as a restaurant, but is clearly not operating within those parameters.

"They do not have a menu and are open from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. every night. So they are not even hiding the fact that they are not a restaurant," he says.

"If they want to continue running as a restaurant which they are licenced as, they can! But they should not be allowed to run as a night club and if they insist doing so, the city needs to shut them down."

He adds that he has spoken to some of the hundreds of residents impacted by the club, and has identified that it is a key challenge those in his ward are facing.

"They haven't had a good night's sleep in months, and it is affecting their health. Every night they hear their walls shaking from the bass of the speakers and loud conversation from partygoers downstairs... I want to be the voice of these residents and advocate within the city to shut down this establishment if they continue to operate against their licence."

Toronto city council candidates have been coming up with all sorts of unique ideas in recent weeks, including issuing a congestion fee to non-local drivers and building a bridge to the islands.