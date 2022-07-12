Sleepless Toronto residents upset over more noise from new nightclubs

Residents in a certain area of Toronto are upset over noise from new nightclubs popping up in their neighbourhood

Hyde Social has had a rocky reopening navigating successive lockdowns, but is now operating at the base of a condo building called Citysphere on King West.

Some people who live there aren't having it.

Another recently opened, popular and nearby nightclub, Pizza Wine Disco, caused a stir in the community and similarly drew noise complaints.

A condo resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says Hyde Social reopened this year on June 2, 2022 after a hiatus.

"June 1 around 9:30 p.m. they began a sound check ahead of their opening, which is what alerted me to the situation," the resident tells blogTO.

"The music was blasting so loudly that I could hear it clearly inside my 8th floor condo unit. For me, it has not been loud to that extent since then, however we do hear a low vibrating deep bass on their open nights."

The club is only open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for now, and the resident says other people she's spoken to in the building, especialy those right on top of the club, have it much worse.

"Some units in the building can hear it so loudly and clearly that they can hear the DJ announcing every song," says the resident.

She says multiple complaints have been filed by residents through 311 about noise, the club's business license, and their loading and unloading at what they say are unlawful early morning hours. They've also tried complaining to their local city councillor Joe Mihevc, and their condo board has sought legal advice.

"Complaints to our property management are forwarded to the owner of the commercial unit, who owns many other commercial units along King St. W. and has apparently responded stating that Hyde Social is simply an eating establishing and he will not terminate their lease despite all the Instagram stories providing evidence otherwise," says the resident.

The resident says as far as they know Hyde has not responded in any way, and Hyde Social tells blogTO they have no comment regarding noise complaints.

The resident feels updating business license requirements and zoning bylaws as well as getting the commercial unit's owner to enforce the terms of their lease for an eating establishment would help resolve the noise issues.

"This is not Adelaide or Richmond in 1995. The bylaws are antiquated and must be modernized to account for the growing number of people living in the dense downtown," says the resident.

"All jurisdictions must respect that where people live, they must be allowed to sleep so that they can work and pay taxes and afford to go to clubs that have bottle service, which belong in appropriately-zoned areas that are not within residential dwellings."