There's a massive lineup outside the first Toronto Jollibee

The highly anticipated Filipino fried chicken chain has finally opened the doors of its first Toronto location, and hoards of people are still waiting to get in.

The Scarborough store opened at 7 a.m. this morning to much fanfare, with lineups of people being greeted by the chain's mascot, a giant jolly red bee with a bowtie.

Some people had already been waiting for over 12 hours before the store opened, lining up since yesterday in two huge tents that were set up to house the overnighters.

The first 40 customers to purchase at least $30 at the store received a one-year supply of Jolly Crispy chicken – a deal definitely worth camping out for – and the first 300 people received a Jollibee plush toy to commemorate the occasion.

Latecomers and people further down the line will have to brave an average wait time of about seven hours before they can get into the store.

Most people don't seem to mind the wait, turning the long wait in the cold into a sunny Sunday spent with family and friends.

Today is the opening day of the 40th Jollibee in North America, 1st in Toronto. Door opens at 7am; we woke up early and were there at 8-ish. There are two huge tents for the line-up and the waiting time is 7 hours! So, forget it! We decided to just go to Mcdo! 😂

What better way to celebrate Easter weekend then a meal of Jolli fried chicken, Jolli spaghetti, Palabox fiesta and mango pie?