Jollibee giving away free chicken at Toronto opening

Jollibee will finally open the doors to its first ever Toronto location in Scarborough at the early hour of 7 a.m. this Sunday. Known for their crispy fried chicken and lovable mascot, the restaurant's opening has been highly anticipated.

The restaurant is anticipating lineups starting the night before based on past openings. Why? The first customer in line will receive a free Jollibee doll and a one-year supply of Jolly Crispy chicken.

Everyone else will be treated to welcome remarks and a countdown to the opening with balloons, confetti, and festive music before they finally enter Toronto's very own Jollibee for the first time.

Find the soon-to-open Jollibee at 15 William Kitchen Road.